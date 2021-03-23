The Edenton Steamers have announced the return of two catchers from last summer. Both Allen Brown (Presbyterian College) and Case Kermode (University of Mount Olive) will play behind the dish for the Steamers once again in the 2021 campaign.
A Division-1 level talent, Brown’s ability to command a pitching staff alongside his potential at the plate should leave Steamer fans excited about his prospects this summer. The 6-0, 200 pound right-hander was exceptional in the field, posting a .980 fielding percentage on 147 chances over 19 games of action. At bat, Brown worked the count well, getting on-base at a .407 clip and registering a 25.4% BB%. The Decatur, Ga native has some pop to his bat and led his high school team in home runs, RBIs, walks and slugging percentage in his senior year. Brown was a highly touted high school prospect and now attends Presbyterian College. While only having limited action on the team, Brown continues to display patience at the plate, drawing two walks in five plate appearances this season.
“Once his bat comes along the way I think it will and the way I hope it does, he’s going to be a catcher with some big time pop,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “I’m looking forward to having Allen back. He handles the pitching staff well and calls a good game.”
A versatile player with some serious power in his swing, Kermode brings a lot to the table to this summer’s team. In 13 games last season, Kermode hit three home runs in just 49 plate appearances while holding a .449 on-base percentage. Much like Brown, Kermode did a good job of working counts and finished the season with a 24.5% BB%. In the field, he was tremendous and finished his first summer as a Steamer with a .991 fielding percentage while playing both catcher and outfield. A native of Roswell, NM, the right-hander played his high school ball at Wayne Country Day High School. In four years at the school, Kermode slashed .412/.516/.664 including hitting an incredible .493 as a junior. The 5-11, 190 pound sophomore at University of Mount Olive has played sparingly over the beginning of the season, going 1-2 with a walk in his most recent start of the season.
“(Case) Kermode is an interesting athlete. He’s very athletic behind the plate and he’s got some big league pop when he gets into it,” McDonald said. “If he cuts down his swings and misses, I could see him being a potential draft guy for sure…he’s a joy to be around just like Allen (Brown).”
The Edenton Steamers will celebrate their 24th season of summer collegiate baseball in 2021. The Steamers will open their home schedule against the Greenbrier Knights on June 4 at Historic Hicks Field. For information, visit edentonsteamers.com or call 252-482-4080.