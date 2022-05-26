The 32nd annual Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce golf tournament teed off from The Links at Mulberry Hill last Tuesday to great success.
Rescheduled from May 12 to May 17 due to weather, the reassigned day was bright and clear and pushed well into the 80s with a breeze off the Albemarle Sound. A perfect afternoon for golf.
The annual tournament is one of two fundraising events that the Chamber of Commerce holds for its benefit. Typically, it is held on the second Thursday of May every year. This year, of course, complicated things.
The Chamber – being a nonprofit – relies on the support of the community and member businesses to fund operations and programs. Hosting the yearly golf event is one of those opportunities for businesses to come out and support.
Chamber Director Susan Creed noted that the programs funded by the golf tournament ultimately contribute to the growth and stability of both the local community and businesses in Chowan County.
Played in superball format, the tournament saw 24 teams of four players each for 96 players total.
ECU Health Chowan Hospital was the presenting sponsor for the event, while Regulator Marine was the registration sponsor, Feyer Ford was the hole-in-one sponsor, Old Colony Smokehouse was the lunch sponsor, Atlantic Tire Distributors was the beverage cart sponsor and JLA Global was the ball drop sponsor.
A total of 40 businesses were hole sponsors at the event with 52 sponsors in total.
The challenge this year was to score a hole-in-one on Hole 2. The prize? A sleek blue Ford Mustang from Feyer Ford in Edenton.
No one took home the car, though Carroll Perry was noted as “closest to the pin,” with Ron Causey coming nearly just as close as Perry towards the end of the afternoon.
Players and participants ranged far and wide, from Jimbo’s Jumbos to the College of the Albemarle.
Tee off was promptly around 1 p.m. following a hearty lunch provided generously by Old Colony Smokehouse.
On the front nine, COA President Jack Bagwell could be seen on the sixth hole driving a beautiful shot southwards towards the green.
Meanwhile, on the fourth hole, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden remarked at a powerhouse swing demonstrated by his Assistant Town Manager, DeWayne Whealton.
Just up the course at the fifth hole, Sherri Lester of Albemarle Plantation – playing under Cindy Twiddy Realty – cheered with her teammates in celebration when her putt across the green ended with nail biting success.
Lester’s celebration was one of many throughout the afternoon as the fellowship of business owners and local leaders took on a more athletic form.
“Thanks to our amazing sponsors and 24 teams, we had a record breaking year,” Creed said. “We raised an excellent amount of money.”
