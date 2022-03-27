MURFREESBORO – The Chowan University baseball team picked up the series sweep with the doubleheader win against Southern Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL GAME TWO | Chowan 11, Southern Wesleyan 0
FINAL GAME THREE | Chowan 12, Southern Wesleyan 8
RECORDS | Chowan 8-18 (3-12), Southern Wesleyan 6-23 (2-16)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro (Hawkins Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORES
Caleb Karie went 4-4 on the day with four walks to pace the Hawks. Tyler West picked up five hits with two doubles and two home runs.
Justin Winslow and Emanuel Betancourt tallied four hits each. Patrick Krack added three hits and five walks.
Shane Rademacher posted a complete game shutout tossing seven innings with 12 strikeouts and four hits.
Carson Everette picked the win in the nightcap tossing 4.0 innings in relief. Timothy Blackman recorded a one-pitch save.
The sweep marks the first Conference Carolinas series sweep for the Hawks.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Game Two: Chowan 11, Southern Wesleyan 0
Tyler West put the Hawks on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo blast to left center to lead 1-0.
Chowan would tack on another run in the second as Patrick Krack reached on an infield single and moved over to third on a stolen base and a throwing error. Caleb Karie singled to center to plate Krack for the 2-0 advantage.
Shane Rademacher recorded seven strikeouts in the opening four innings of the contest. The Hawks added a run in the fourth inning as Emanuel Betancourt singled to open the frame. Patrick Krack drew a walk before a ground out pushed runners into scoring position. Caleb Karie hit a sacrifice fly to plate Betancourt for the 3-0 lead.
Chowan continued their offensive attack in the fifth inning as Justin Wilson led off the inning with a double to right center off the wall. Noah Evington picked up an intentional walk before Tyler West reached on an error allowing Winslow to score. Emanuel Betancourt picked up a single to left to plate Evington to extend the lead to 5-0.
The Hawks used a strong sixth inning to finish off the contest using four hits and a pair of errors to lead 11-0. Caleb Karie singled up the middle to start the rally followed by a double to left center by Ben Bausas. Justin Winslow singled up the middle to plate Karie as Bausas scored on a throwing miscue. Tyler West doubled home a pair of runs as Dallas Trevena reached on the free pass and Noah Evington reached via an error. A pair of wild pitches in the inning allowed a pair of runs to score following free passes in the inning.
Shane Rademacher picked up a pair of strikeouts in the seventh to finish off the victory.
Game Three: Chowan 12, Southern Wesleyan 8
Southern Wesleyan jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning on a pair of hits and a balk to lead 2-0.
Chowan cut into the deficit in the second inning as Patrick Krack drew a walk to lead off the frame. Caleb Karie earned a walk before Ethan Whelan loaded the bases with a single to center. A fielding miscue allowed a run to score to close the gap to 2-1.
The Warriors rallied in the third inning to push their advantage to 5-1 on four hits and a walk.
The advantage would not hold long as Chowan chipped away at the deficit in the bottom half of the inning as Noah Evington took a four-pitch walk. Evington moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt before scoring on Tyler West's double to left field. West came around to score on Emanuel Betancourt's single up the middle. Ryan Bellamy added a double down the right field line that hit chalk before Caleb Karie drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Justin Winslow reached on an infield single to plate Betancourt to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Chowan would take the lead in the fourth inning on six hits to lead 8-5. Noah Evington started the rally with a double to right field before scoring on Tyler West's single. Ryan Bellamy picked up a single before Caleb Karie singled to left to plate West. Ethan Whelan plated a pair on a double to left for the lead.
Tyler West gave the Hawks a home run in the fifth inning before Emanuel Betancourt picked up a single to left field. Patrick Krack drew a walk before Caleb Karie singled to right to plate Betancourt for the 10-5 advantage.
SWU scratched across a run in the sixth inning on a pair of hits to cut the deficit to 10-6 before leaving the bases loaded. The Warriors added a run in the seventh inning as a wild pitch and a throwing miscue allowed a runner to come across to score, 10-7.
Chowan quickly posted two runs in the seventh inning as Tyler West and Patrick Krack trotted across the plate in the inning.
Southern Wesleyan used a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to post their final tally of the contest. The Warriors had a two-out rally in the ninth going before Timothy Blackman tossed one pitch to get the final out of the contest for the save.
UP NEXT
Chowan returns to the diamond on April 1-2 as the Hawks host Erskine in a Conference Carolinas series. First pitch is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1.