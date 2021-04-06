Chowan Middle School's baseball and softball teams have taken to the field as their 2021 season is underway.

The schedule kicked off with games against Riverside and Central. It will continue April 14 with home games against Hertford County. The teams are scheduled to travel to Bertie County Middle School to play on April 19.

They will play April 26 at Central, in Gates County. The Bulldogs will host Riverside April 28.

All games will begin at 4 p.m.

The Chowan Middle School's track team will begin its season on April 15. That meet, along with one on April 29, will be held at John A. Holmes High School. The track team will travel to Hertford County on May 5 and May 12.

The end of the year athletic banquet is scheduled for Thursday, May 13.