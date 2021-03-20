HERTFORD -- The Chowan Middle School football team won the only game of its season Wednesday, March 17, when it defeated Perquimans Middle, 48-8, at the Perquimans High School football stadium in Hertford.
According to Head Coach Randy Baskin, Naijhir White and Danny Hare scored all of the Bulldogs' points.
On defense, the Bulldogs held Perquimans to zero points and no red zone trips.
"We had some big plays from our defensive line. A few standout players include Richard Ashley and Caden Knight, known by their teammates as 'Shake' and 'Bake,'" Baskin said.
Other players Baskin wished to recognize were JR Arnold, Maddox Bass, JT Cutler, Landon Morgan, Hutner Williams and Gavin Pierce.
Perquimans scored late on a kick return and made a 2-point conversion.
"Overall, this team is a live visual that hard works pays off," Baskin said of the Bulldogs. "It's a disappointment that it was only one game, but it's more than some got around the country. It was a good taste of some of what being back to something normal with all the pandemic going on.
"I am grateful for this team and the opportunity to coach them, as it was my first season as head coach," he continued. "I owe Chowan Middle and Mr. Allen Harrell (CMS athletic director) a big thank you for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to develop these great young men."