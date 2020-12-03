Chowan Middle School’s Bulldogs are busy competing in cross-country, volleyball and soccer. Other sports to soon get underway.
The school’s sports seasons were reorganized due to COVID.
Cross-country
The Bulldogs girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams compete in a different conference this year, as the other schools in their regular conference — Coastal Athletic Conference — don’t have any teams, coach Angie Strode said. The Bulldogs were allowed to participate in the Albemarle Athletic Conference, which includes middle schools in Dare, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties. In this conference, athletes can participate in either one-mile or two-mile races. The Bulldogs run the two-mile distance.
“We’re running really well,” Brickhouse said.
She noted that the team hasn’t been able to practice much due to the abbreviated season, but the student-athletes have been working really hard.
“I’m really proud of them,” Strode said.
During Dec. 24 meet at Camden Middle School, Josh Harvill and Della Benavides, both seventh-graders at CMS, won the boys’ and girls’ two-mile races, respectively.
The Bulldogs will finish their season Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a meet at Currituck Middle School in Moyock.
Soccer
As of press time, Bulldogs co-ed soccer team is undefeated.
Soccer team is 4-0 and has two matches remaining against Bear Grass and Central. Eighth-grade teacher Evan Miller stepped into the role of soccer coach this year. This is his first year coaching soccer at CMS.
The team is scheduled to play at Bear Grass today (Dec. 3) at 4 p.m
Volleyball
CMS has two volleyball teams this year — team 1 (Maroon) and Team 2 (Gold).
Monica Cofield coaches Team 1 (Maroon) team, which has a 3-1 record.
Team 2 (Gold) team is 0-6 and is coached by Mallory Stockwell.
Upcoming sports
Cheerleading tryouts began Monday, Nov. 30, and basketball tryouts begin on Dec. 7, according to CMS Athletic Director Allen Harrell.
Brandon Young and Miller will coach boys’ basketball, while Strode will coach girls’ basketball. The teams will play at the Northern Chowan Community Recreation Center.