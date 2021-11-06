MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Football team finished off their 2021 season strong to post the best overall record since moving to NCAA in 1993 with a 7-3 overall record after a 28-12 victory over Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 28, Lincoln 12
RECORDS | Chowan 7-3 (4-3), Lincoln 1-9, (1-6)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Garrison Stadium)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
The Hawks posted their first winning season under head coach Mark Hall. Chowan recorded seven wins on the season, which matches the win total from 1983.
Bryce Witt added two passing touchdowns on the day to tie the CIAA total touchdown record with 127 total touchdowns held by Amir Hall (Bowie State). Witt threw for 275 yards and two scores to post 99 career passing touchdowns.
Imeek Watkins hauled in 12 receptions for 150 yards and two scores. Watkins also added a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown. JaQuan Albright posted a rushing touchdown on a 66 yard run. Tyrek McNeil added 67 yards on the ground.
Gilberto Ortiz led the Hawks with 10 total tackles and three quarterback hurries. Simeon Burns added seven tackles a sack and a forced fumble. Rafiq Abdul-Wahid was in the quarterback's face all afternoon with five quarterback hurries. Isaac Anderson collected his second interception of the season. Keyshawn Douglas blocked a point after attempt.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Lincoln would receive the opening kick-off and have the ball go off a player and out of bounds at the two-yard line. The Lions would pick up a pair of first downs before having to punt and pinning the Hawks inside the 10.
Chowan would move backwards on two plays before being forced to punt. The ensuing punt would be returned to the line of scrimmage, setting up Lincoln in the redzone.
The Hawks' defense would hold strong with their backs up against the endzone. An aborted snap on third down would force a 29 yard field goal. The Lions would lead 3-0.
Bryce Witt connected with Imeek Watkins for 45 yards on third down before picking up another first down with a 12 yard reception. The drive would stall in the redzone and turned over on downs as the wind played a factor.
Chowan forced another Lincoln punt on the next drive. Bryce Witt connected with Samuel Dunn, Malik Tobias, and JaQuan Albright for first down receptions before the end of the quarter.
Second Quarter:
With the Hawks driving, Bryce Witt found Samuel Dunn for 13 yards to move into the redzone. Witt finished off the drive with a one-yard pop-pass to Imeek Watkins to put the Hawks up 7-3 after the Jude McAtamney PAT.
The defense continued to keep Lincoln from picking up first downs as Rafiq Abdul-Wahid was in the face of the quarterback on third down to force an errant throw and a punt.
On the next drive, the Hawks would start moving the ball down the field behind Tyrek McNeil. A fumble near the first down marker would be batted around and recovered behind the sticks. Luis Orellana pinned the Lions inside their own 20.
Lincoln continued to struggle moving the ball on the defense. Montre Moore nearly picked off a pass on first down. The Lions would punt allowing Imeek Watkins to return the short punt for a 50 yard touchdown and put the Hawks up 14-3.
The Lions would find a pair of big receptions before finding their first passing touchdown of the season to cut the lead to 14-9. Keyshawn Douglas would block the PAT allowing Simeon Burns to return the blocked kick before being tackled near midfield.
Chowan was unable to move into scoring position before halftime.
Third Quarter:
Chowan opened the half with a 20 yard rush by Tyrek McNeil. Bryce Witt found Imeek Watkins for a pair of 12 yard receptions to move into the redzone. A holding penalty would stall the drive before settling for a 47 yard field goal attempt. Jude McAtamney's attempt would be missed to the right as the wind took the ball wide.
The defense would force a turnover on downs near midfield. Tyrek McNeil ripped off a big run to start the drive before a holding penalty negated the run. Jaylon Boyd gained 24 yards on his first carry of the game. The Hawks would have to punt.
Simeon Burns would force a fumble on third down before Lincoln forced a fumble and recovered on the run-back to get a new set of downs. The Lions' drive would not be successful as Simeon Burns picked up a sack on third down to end the drive.
After a Lincoln punt, JaQuan Albright would take the wildcat snap for a 66 yard touchdown to put the Hawks up 21-9.
Fourth Quarter:
Bryce Witt started the quarter with a first down pass to Imeek Watkins for 16 yards. Witt found Watkins again for 29 yards before connecting with JaQuan Albright for 19 yards. Witt capped off the drive with a 10 yard pass to Watkins for the touchdown.
After a Lincoln punt, the Hawks would move the ball down the field before a fumble ended the drive. Lincoln would turn the drive into points with a 32 yard field goal to move the score to 28-12.
Chowan's drive would stall in the redzone on fourth down. The Hawks defense would force a turnover as Isaac Anderson intercepted the batted pass to give the Hawks the ball with 38 seconds left.
Bryce Witt connected with Malik Tobias for a 22 yard touchdown that would be taken off the board on a flag. The Hawks were trying to have Witt finish with 100 career passing touchdowns.