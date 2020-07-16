The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging & Senior Nutrition Program, in partnership with the Edenton Steamers and the Inner Banks Santa Claus, will host its annual Christmas in July ballgame Thursday, July 23, at Historic Hicks Field, in Edenton.
Gates open at 6 p.m. The ballgame will begin at 7 p.m. The purpose of this event to collect personal care hygiene items, toiletry items, puzzle books and hard candies for the homebound seniors receiving Meals on Wheels in the agency’s 10-county service area.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the Edenton Steamers and the Inner Banks Santa Clause again this year,” said Laura Alvarico, director of the Area Agency on Aging and Senior Nutrition Program. “Many of our clients live alone and due to physical and/or mental limitations, lack access to basic care items that we often take for granted. Being able to provide these personal care items to our clients during the pandemic has helped to relive their stress during this uncertain time.”
Entry to the baseball game will be free thanks to the generosity of Gary Lico, owner of Inner Banks Santa Claus.
The stadium will be limited to 500 seats.
We do ask all individuals to donate two or three of the personal care items listed above.
The goal of the Senior Nutrition Program is to help older adults age with dignity in their home, and in their community, for as long as safely possible. Volunteers throughout the community deliver approximately 75,000 meals annually to over 400 local homebound older adults who are physically or mentally unable to obtain or prepare their own food.
In addition to the nutritious meal provided, volunteers also deliver a warm smile, friendly visit and reassurance for the client that someone is checking on them daily. Santa Claus will be on the scene for photo opportunities.
Doug Harris, 74, of Elizabeth City, will throw out the first pitch. Harris, a huge Atlanta Braves fan and former Adult League Ball player, and his wife Ellen, have been Meals on Wheels volunteers since 2016.
Bring your family out to join in the festivities and help us help our community.
Can’t make it to the Edenton Steamers Christmas in July ballgame? Drop off items at Chowan Animal Hospital or at Colony Tire and Service on North Broad Street.