John A. Holmes High School honored the Class of 2021’s student-athletes at the annual Senior Sports Awards Banquet held Tuesday, May 18, at the school’s commons area.
The keynote speaker was Kerry Hollowell. Chris Brabble, president of the Athletic Booster Club, was recognized for his dedication to aiding Aces athletics through the years.
Student-athletes who were named North Carolina High School Athletic Association Scholar Athletes received their certificates.
Josiah Boyce received the William “Bill” Billings award.
Amerion Bunch received the Henry “Coach O” Overton award.
The William H. “Bro” Bonner award was given to Richie Fisher.
Caleb Bunch received the Pembroke Bass Club award.
The seniors recognized for their athletic activities each received plaques. The seniors’ sports and years are listed as provided in the award ceremony’s program. Those honored include:
- Kendrick Armstead — JV basketball (2), varsity basketball (2)
- Jonathan Bermudez-Melchor — varsity soccer (4)
- Lukas Berry — cross-county (2)
- Josiah Boyce — JV football (1), varsity football (3)
- Cameron Boyce — varsity soccer (4)
- Amareion Bunch — JV football (2), varsity football (2), wrestling (4), outdoor track (4)
- Caleb Bunch — JV baseball (1), varsity baseball (3), hunter’s safety (4)
- Ronnie Capehart-Jones — JV basketball (1), varsity basketball (1)
- Makensey Caroon — JV volleyball (1), varsity volleyball (3)
- Michelle Carpiette-Hernadez — cross-county (4), outdoor track (2), soccer (1)
- Robert Chapman — outdoor track (1), JV soccer (1), varsity soccer (1), tennis (2)
- Nathan Colombo — varsity football (4), tennis (2)
- Jacob Colon — JV soccer (1), JV basketball (2), JV baseball (2), varsity soccer (3), varsity basketball (3), varsity baseball (2)
- Jewell Coston — JV basketball (2), varsity basketball (2)
- Patrick Cranford — swimming (4), tennis (1)
- X’zonta Dillard — outdoor track (3), JV football (1), varsity football (2), wrestling (2)
- Fred Drew — JV football (1), varsity football (3), JV basketball (2), varsity basketball (1)
- Jared Droze — JV baseball (2), varsity baseball (2), varsity football (1)
- Abigail Faircloth — marching band (4), JV cheerleading (1), varsity cheerleading (2), soccer (3)
- Richard Fisher — wrestling (4), varsity football (2)
- Alyssa Goodwin — Swimming (4), soccer (4), tennis (2), hunter’s safety (2)
- ShyAsia Hill — JV cheerleading (1), varsity cheerleading (2)
- K’Shundra Holley — — JV basketball (1), marching band (1), JV cheerleading (1), varsity cheerleading (2)
- Brayden Johnson — varsity soccer (3), swimming (4), tennis (4), wrestling (2)
- Jamillian Johnson — varsity basketball (4)
- Aaron Jones — cross-country (2), wrestling (2), JV baseball (2), varsity baseball (2)
- Jonathan Jones — JV football (1), golf (2)
- Kerrington Lane — varsity cheerleading (4)
- Itary Vianey Lopez-Bonilla — cross-country (3), outdoor track (2)
- Camp Morris — JV football (1), tennis (4), swimming (3)
- Chris Morris — Varsity baseball (4)
- Landen Parrish — hunter’s safety (4)
- Holly Romes — JV volleyball (1), varsity volleyball (3), softball (2)
- Jonathan Salinas — Varsity soccer (4), wrestling (4)
- Hunter Shean — hunter’s safety (4)
- Bryce Stevens — varsity baseball (1)
- Gabriel Stulick — JV baseball (2), varsity baseball (2)
- Garrett Stulick — JV baseball (2), varsity baseball (2)
- Meredith Tunstall — varsity cheerleading (4)
- Jacob Tynch — JV baseball (1), varsity baseball (3)
- Kayleb Wilson — varsity football (2)
- Teddy Wilson — JV football (1), varsity football (3), JV basketball (2), varsity basketball (2)
- Chace Winslow — JV basketball (2), varsity basketball (2)