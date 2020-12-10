Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, allow me to provide you a list of some of the schools that Coastal Carolina University’s football team is currently ranked above.
The Chanticleers are more highly ranked than Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin and even my beloved Tar Heels although I suppose that’s much less surprising than the Bulldogs, Sooners or Longhorns. I expect their head coach Jamey Chadwell won’t be employed in Conway much longer.
Speaking of coaches changing employers, I know everyone expects Jim Harbaugh to get fired and with good reason. The khaki coveting coach arrived in Ann Arbor with high expectations and while he was careful not to offer early promises or predictions, that didn’t stop the fanbase from creating their own.
Since his arrival the Wolverines have largely been a disappointment. They have gone 0-5 against their biggest rival in Ohio State and have failed to even compete for a Big Ten or national championship.
Here’s the question though if you’re a Michigan fan who believes it’s time to end the Harbaugh experience. Who’s a better available option?
Unless they have already spoken to the aforementioned head coach of the Chanticleers, it does no good to get rid of a coach unless you have a better replacement lined up. Then again if the Wolverines finish with just two wins on the season, the list of better coaching options may be larger than most of us think.
This UNC — Miami matchup at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is setting itself up to be a pretty important game for the future of the two programs. The ACC may be a divisionless conference this year but it won’t stay that way. Both the Hurricanes and the Tar Heels would benefit from a recruiting perspective if they could demonstrate that their program is the front runner to compete for a Coastal Division Championship going forward.
Like discussing all things Carolina related, I recognize my bias in regards to the Miami Dolphins. Still it brings me great pleasure to see footage of Larry Csonka in his home smoking a cigar and sipping on brown spirits after the Washington Football team ended any chance of a perfect season in 2020. The legacy of the 1972 Dolphins lives on which is good because we fans haven’t had much to brag about since.