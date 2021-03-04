How are you feeling about college basketball this season? Depending on who you ask that question to, and when you ask it, the answer will likely vary dramatically.
Had you asked an East Carolina fan on New Year’s Eve, they would have told you how excited they were about the remainder of the season. Their team was 7-1 and feeling more confident heading into conference play.
Ask them today and their answer will be different and likely unsafe to repeat. The Pirates have been 1-7 since the beginning of the year and have had another 8 games “postponed”.
Carolina fans like myself have come to understand that postponed really means cancelled during a global pandemic. What we haven’t figured out ahead of time is which version of the Tar Heels will suit up night to night.
A young squad combined with this season’s lack of a traditional preseason has UNC playing in February like they sometimes do in December. That means the same team that loses to Marquette by 13 might beat Florida State by 8 a couple of nights later and then lose to Syracuse by 2 a few days after that.
A look at the current ACC standings tells you that North Carolina isn’t the only team having an unusual season. Carolina is sixth? Duke is eighth? NC State is ninth? Okay maybe that last one isn’t so odd but Tobacco Road isn’t often excluded from the top of the conference power rankings.
The weird college basketball season is not a regional phenomenon and you need only look at the national standings for an example of that. Gonzaga being really good hasn’t been unusual in awhile but the Big Ten has six teams in the top 25. That seems like four too many.
Alabama, Houston and Baylor are in the top ten. Yes, I promise I’m still talking about basketball. Y’all, the Loyola Ramblers are ranked higher than the defending National Champion Virginia Cavaliers.
What is more shocking to you? Was it the fact that a team you would never heard of was ranked higher then Virginia or the fact that the Cavaliers are still the defending national champions? Either way, these are unusual times.