Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 2:31 am
Elizabeth City State’s Felicia Jackson (1) scored 18 points in the Lady Vikings’ win against Shaw University, Saturday.
The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team cruised to a 65-41 home win over Shaw on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Vikings (15-5, 7-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) held the Lady Bears (9-11, 6-5 CIAA) to just 11 points by halftime as ECSU led 29-11.
Shaw made just three of 28 shots (10.7%) in the first half, while the Lady Vikings shot 12-of-31 (38.7%) in that time.
ECSU was led by Felicia Jackson’s 18 points, followed by NyAsia Blango’s 13. Sirenna Pitts hauled in 19 rebounds.
The Lady Vikings were scheduled to host Winston-Salem State on Monday and host Lincoln (Pa.) Wednesday.
Clinton College 95, Mid-Atlantic Christian 59: The Lady Mustangs (9-7, 3-2 Eastern Metro Athletic Conference) dropped their road contest to Clinton College (11-2, 3-1 EMAC) Saturday.
Kayla Kent scored 13 points for MACU as Judea Edmonds contributed 12 and Regina Woodley added 11.
MACU is scheduled to travel to Apprentice School Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clinton College 93, Mid-Atlantic Christian 88: The Mustangs (3-10, 1-4 EMAC) dropped a close road contest Saturday to the Golden Bears (12-4, 3-1 EMAC).
MACU was led by Kevin Fletcher’s 27 points as Lancelot Maurer scored 22 points.
The Mustangs travel to Apprentice School Wednesday.
Shaw 70, Elizabeth City State 49: The Vikings (12-10, 5-7 CIAA) suffered a home loss to the Bears (9-7, 5-5 CIAA) Saturday afternoon.
Shaw, led by Justus Baldwin’s 14 points and Corey Rutherford’s 12, started off hot with a 41-24 lead at halftime.
ECSU was led by Jayden Beloti’s nine points and Shykeef Daniels’s eight.
Shaw made more than half its field goals, while the Vikings shot just 17-of-54 (31.5%) for the game.
ECSU hosts Lincoln (Pa.) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
