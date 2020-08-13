Create a list of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Now cross off Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson, those guys are on a level all by themselves. I’m here to tell you that Damian Lillard is as good as anyone you have remaining on that list.
John Stockton is a Hall-of-Famer and so is Allen Iverson and so is Isaiah Thomas and they are all all time great point guards but I don’t believe a single one of them is better than Dame. Lillard is going to be a Hall of Famer one day too.
Why then does he not getting anywhere near the respect or attention he deserves? I believe there are a couple of reasons.
First of all, he plays in Portland. It’s a small media market on the west coast that tends to be an afterthought to all of us. The Utah Jazz have the same problem. If Damian Lillard played for the Knicks he would be on tour with Jay-Z in the offseason and a late night talk show regular.
Secondly, it’s worth mentioning that he plays in an NBA generation that includes Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Russel Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose to name a few. I don’t remember a time when the league had more talent at the point guard position. Why do I believe Lillard to be amongst the best of them?
There are 11 players in NBA history with ten or more 50 point games and it is an impressive list of scoring legends. Names like Chamberlain, Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and the logo himself, Jerry West. There’s also James Harden, Elgin Baylor, Kareem, Allen Iverson and Rick Barry. Damien Lillard has now joined the list.
Take a look at his career stats and compare them to Curry’s or Iverson’s. They are almost identical. It’s another reason I don’t understand why by he isn’t more popular amongst fans. He is as good a talent as there is in the league and he also happens to be a very skilled lyricist. He doesn’t take junk from anyone and can get buckets on everyone. He is this generations A.I. but few have noticed.
Dame D.O.L.L.A. is a franchise leader that has proven himself loyal, credible and unafraid of the grind.