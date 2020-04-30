As promised last week, we are again going to delve into a few of the things that stood out for me from ESPN’s 10 part documentary “The Last Dance”. This time episodes 3 and 4.
Dennis Rodman is legend. He is understandably known as the wild guy who wore a wedding dress, dyes his hair, got lip piercings, vacations in North Korea and dated Carmen Electra and Madonna.
Whatever you do, don’t ever let it distract you from the fact that he was an incredibly rare talent. Rodman was a great basketball player who could impact the game and help his team win without anyone having to give him the ball. Who else doesn’t care if they score?
I recognize why many are shocked that Dennis Rodman was allowed a mid-season getaway and that Michael Jordan would urge Phil Jackson to give Rodman a break and not expect him to give much effort at a practice. Jordan is famous for his competitiveness, especially in practice.
It’s important to remember that all MJ cared about was winning. Hard practice was what he needed to keep his edge and drive his teammates. Dennis didn’t need such motivation. Jordan once called Rodman the greatest athlete he ever played with and nobody ever accused “The Worm” of not giving it his all when he played.
Roy Williams had the best quote from last weekend. This weekend, that award goes to Horace Grant. This is despite the fact that MJ accused Grant of having been a snitch.
B.J. Armstrong might be a vampire. I don’t really believe in that kind of stuff but how else do you explain that fact that he hasn’t aged in 30 years?
Isaiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons have caught too much flack for not shaking hands with the Bulls after being swept. Did it lack class? Yes it did. Were they the first to ever do it? They were absolutely not.
I do take exception though to Thomas responding to the documentary by reminding everyone how harshly they had always been judged by the media as bad guys. The Pistons were called the “Bad Boys” and the organization and team embraced it. They literally carried flags and wore t-shirts that said “Bad Boys”.
They could not have spent enough time talking about the genius that was Tex Winters. For a man most famous for his time as an assistant, his ideas and philosophies changed the game and are still being used in the NBA today. The same could be said for Tim Grover.
I loved that we were reminded that Jordan won MVP, DPOY, All-Star Game MVP and the dunk contest in the same year. If he hadn’t been so lazy, maybe he would have tried to take on Larry Bird in the 3-Point Shootout.