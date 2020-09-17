Anyone else think we possibly have too much sports?
I recognize that the above sentence sounds outrageous. The statement is so ludicrous that had I uttered it over the phone to anyone who knew me well, they might wonder if I was in trouble and discreetly signaling then to contact authorities without alerting anyone listening on my end.
I adore sports and admittedly have a lifelong struggle with gluttony. I am normally of the belief that like money, food, Pepsi, air conditioning and a few others things left unmentioned...the more sports the merrier.
I was glued to the television at noon on Saturday to witness UNC Football struggle to establish the run against a three man front but the rest of the week was a challenge. Clearly college football is back and that’s my favorite.
The NBA Playoffs in the “bubble” have been more competitive and entertaining than normal. Even as I write this on Monday morning I’m eagerly anticipating tonight’s game 7 between the Nuggets and Clippers and game 1 between the Heat and Celtics.
Those two sports coexisting in the same timeline is in itself, nirvana. Take into consideration the NFL season has now begun and all of the Fantasy Football competition that comes along with it and I’m not sure which channel to turn to or what app to login to.
As much as I make fun of hockey and baseball, I do like to keep up with how things are trending and baseball’s shortened season and games have made it more interesting. While the Hurricanes may have been eliminated, the pursuit for the Stanley Cup continues as the NHL “playoffs” near their end.
My best friend is talking non-stop about Chelsea FC and the small country they could have purchased with the money they’ve spent on players recently. If you knew him 20 years ago, his love of fútbol would shock you but not as much as my brother Ed talking to me about Formula 1 racing this weekend.
Now I have paid attention as my number 2 car has earned its place in the NASCAR “playoffs” with a big win this past weekend but my brother has never really cared for sports before so now I gotta learn about racing with faster cars, exotic locations and right turns.
In the midst of all this I ask the following question. Are we witnessing the decline of Serena, the rise of Osaka and the possible passing of a torch? That’s assuming you have fit women’s tennis into your viewing schedule.