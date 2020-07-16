Aside from Mack Brown, or anyone that works for him, nobody wants to see the Tar Heels play football this season more than me.
I know the stereotype for UNC fans is basketball above all but for me, football season comes first for a reason. Basketball at Carolina has admittedly spoiled me and I’d like to see football have a fraction of the consistent success.
I’ve been itching to do position specific breakdowns of the talent and depth of the Tar Heels since the day after they blew out Temple by 42 points in late December. For the first time in a long time, there is a reason to be excited about the football talent that’s returned to Chapel Hill.
There is a Heisman candidate taking snaps and four of five starters returning to block for him. Offensive weapons include two 1,000 yard rushers and two 1,000 yard receivers joined by a top 20 recruiting class.
Don’t get me started on the defense, special teams, coaching staff, strength and conditioning impact of year 2 and other reasons to be excited about the season. Here’s the thing though, I feel guilty.
I miss college football so much. I miss tailgating on gameday or watching College Gameday on Saturday morning. I miss making gameday chilli or steaks, prepping wings and making certain my lil’ man and I are wearing appropriate swag.
Then I hear that students are being kept off campus and will be learning remotely and I can’t help but ask myself, these are students too right? Of course the players want to come back and play. That’s what football players do, they play football. There is a reason 18- and 19-year-olds aren’t trusted to make responsible decisions like others just a few years older. They should have better informed elders and advocates looking out for their best interest.
If it’s not safe enough for students to return to campus, is it really safe enough for athletes to return to campus just because we miss them and need the money they generate? Aside from missing football, is there any reason other than money to ask these young people to further risk their health by increasing their odds of exposure to such a problematic virus? Isn’t that selfish and irresponsible?
Let me be very clear, I’m not hoping the football season gets postponed or canceled, I just believe it needs to.