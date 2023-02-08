The crosstown matchup between the Elizabeth City State and Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball teams became one in which the home Vikings ran away.
Behind a lot of offensive success, ECSU handled business against the Mustangs 91-67 for its second consecutive win.
“We had a bunch of guys step up and make plays today,” ECSU interim coach Andre Gray said.
The Vikings (10-12) got things started with the game’s first three baskets.
Eric Butler hit a long jumper just over a minute in, Jaquantae Harris drove in for a layup and a dunk to make it 6-0, resulting in a MACU timeout just 2:02 into the game.
The reset did well for the Mustangs (8-8) as it turned into baskets from Jeremiah Dickerson and Noah Richardson-Keys to make it 6-4 and they kept pace up until a Micah Colburn triple had MACU within 14-11 with 15:52 left in the first half.
But the Vikings didn’t cool off from the field. They scored 27 of the next 40 points, a handful of which came from Harris who had 13 points in the quarter, for a 41-24 lead with 5:59 left.
“We just couldn’t get stops,” MACU head coach Charles Sims said. “They came down and executed. We weren’t executing the things we were supposed to be doing. …It got away from us.”
The Mustangs inched back to 43-30, but ECSU scored the final eight points of the half for a 51-30 lead.
Harris began the eight unanswered with a jumper and was followed by a Tre Richardson 3 and Butler triple with one second left.
MACU made just 11 of its 30 first-half shots (36.6%), while ECSU was 21-of-36 (58.3%). Most notably, the Vikings went 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the 3-point line in the first 20 minutes.
Richardson and Butler, both with eight points in the half, were a combined 4-for-4 from 3.
“I keep on saying we’re a better shooting team than our numbers,” Gray said. “At some point, it’s going to click. Maybe tonight was the night. We got some good looks and guys knocked them down.”
The success from beyond the arc didn’t carry over into the second half as the Vikings shot just 3-of-13 from the perimeter, though Butler, on his way to a team-high 15 points, made another 3 on the second half’s first possession to make it 54-30.
ECSU didn’t need the 3 ball in the final 20 minutes as its 24-point lead out of the gate still eventually increased to a game-high 32 points at 85-43 with 4:50 to go and 87-55 moments later.
“They play like an NCAA Division II team,” Sims said, noting the difference in playing level between his USCAA Mustangs and the D-II Vikings.
Harris finished with 13 points, while Richardson had 11 and Aryn Gibson had 10 points.
Jahiem Hinton led MACU with 15 points and 12 rebounds as Marqueze Bone followed with 14 points.
Gray and Sims are in their first year coaching their respective schools, but the trend of ECSU beating its Elizabeth City counterpart held firm Tuesday. The Vikings are 8-0 against the Mustangs in the last decade.
“Hopefully, next year and the years to come, it will turn into a true rivalry where we can get something positive out of this in the way of a victory,” Sims said. By the same token, our guys gave 100%. Every individual really wanted this game, to have the opportunity to show the city of Elizabeth City that this is not the same type of Mustang basketball they’ve seen before.”
“I think it’s awesome,” Gray added, about the two schools playing each other. “I would love to open the season with it, try to get the community excited about it. I saw (MACU) bussed their students over, which is awesome. Maybe we can get the whole town to rally around it and make it an annual open-the-season thing.”