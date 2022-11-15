ECSU VB CIAA Champs

The Elizabeth City State volleyball team poses with the CIAA championship trophy after defeating Shaw, Saturday in Salem, Va.

 Submitted Photo

SALEM, Va. - The Elizabeth City State volleyball team earned their first CIAA championship since 2008 on Saturday with a 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 25-15 victory over Shaw.

The No. 2 Lady Vikings (26-8), who had split the regular-season series with No. 1 Shaw (23-8), trailed 20-19 in the opening set before scoring four straight points.