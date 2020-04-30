Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department challenges residents to be active during the current COVID-19 pandemic, even during these stay at home times.
We need exercise and physical activity more than ever. During the month of May, we challenge YOU to do 19 Miles in 19 Days. Walk, Paddle, Skate, Run, Pedal or your choice of exercise. Document your activity and send it to us.
All great races deserve a t-shirt. So event shirts will be given out in June to all who registered and participated in May. Registration fee is $12, and is open to all ages.
Challenge your family and friends to get active.
To register, call 252-482-8595 or email Shannon Ray at shannon.ray@chowan.nc.gov.
To participate, document activity between May 1 and May 25. Turn in the activity chart to the department (mail, email, or text) by May 30.
T-shirts will be delivered in June.