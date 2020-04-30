Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.