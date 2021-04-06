The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of a trio of middle infielders for the 2021 summer. Chase Bruno (Montreat College), Brian Hama (Florence Darlington Tech) and Joe Haney (Davidson College) will all be donning the Teal & Black while bringing another level of experience up the middle to Edenton.
Developing into quite an impressive hitter, Chase Bruno will bring his consistent contact to Historic Hicks Field. The 5-9, 175 pound right handed bat has had a solid start over his first six games for Montreat College, posting a .385/.500/.462 slash line including three runs scored. Previously, Bruno spent two seasons at Coker University where he was used around the infield and batting order. Despite having his 2020 season shortened by COVID-19, Bruno ended with productive numbers for the Cobras, hitting .321 and getting on base at a .389 clip over 62 games in two seasons. The Summerville, S.C. native played basketball and baseball at Ashley Ridge High School. On the diamond, he garnered several awards including the High School Sports Report 5A All-State Team and Diamond Prospects First Team All-5A.
“Chase Bruno is a very strong defensive middle infielder,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “His bat has come a long way over the past two years and a summer and Edenton is going to make him a very well rounded baseball player. I expect a lot from him this summer from any infield position.”
Taking one of the longer routes to Edenton this summer, Brian Hama, a native of Brunswick, Ohio, will join the team this summer. The 5-11, 180 pound right handed bat is currently playing in his first season at Florence Darlington Tech. While he certainly projects some power in his swing, Hama did a tremendous job of getting on-base in his time at Sinclair Community College. He got on at a .402 clip in 50 games over two seasons at Sinclair and boasted a .912 fielding percentage at a multitude of positions. As a senior at Brunswick High School, Hama hit .318 and drove in 22 runs on a team that went 17-9 and finished second in their league by just one game.
“Brian Hama is an interesting athlete for sure,” McDonald said. “He is a Division One committed shortstop from a powerhouse juco. He has big pop potential while being a very sound middle infielder. He will be a great addition to Edenton’s power hopes this summer.”
Joining fellow Davidson Wildcat Ryan Kutz on the trek to Edenton, Joe Haney will play summer ball in his home state this year. A Denver, N.C. native, Haney was an all-state player and was named the Greater Charlotte Hot Stove League’s Player of the Year after hitting .400 with four home runs and 25 RBIs as a junior in 2019. Now at Davidson, Haney is seeing his first collegiate action in spurts. The left handed bat hit a pinch hit home run against Toledo University on February 28th, marking his first in a college uniform. His strong bat and solid fielding is certainly a nod to the baseball family in which he grew up. Joe’s older brother, Josh, plays baseball at Liberty University and his father, also Joe, played at Wake Forest University.
“Joe Haney is an all-around power hitting infielder,” McDonald said. “He’s serviceable defensively at all four (infield) spots and can possibly be a middle of the order bat. I look forward to having another left handed and a power hitter added into an already stout line up.”
