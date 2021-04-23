Mountain Mama! Take these West Virginia State University players to the place they belong, Historic Hicks Field, for the 2021 summer. The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of three players from the Yellow Jackets’ roster to don the Teal & Black. The trio includes a duo of pitchers, Tyrus Baumgardner and Daniel Brandon as well as outfielder Ryan Kay.
First up is Baumgardner, a freshman, right-handed pitcher for the Yellow Jackets. The 6-3, 215 hurler has made three appearances out of the bullpen in his freshman season, including a scoreless trip to the mound against Frostburg State (Md.) on March 29. A native of Kenova, WV, he graduated from Spring Valley High School where he played football and baseball. Prep Baseball Report touted him as the fifth best prospect from West Virginia in the 2020 high school class and second best in the outfield. Despite that outfield success, Baumgardner is a true asset on the mound and will look to mystify hitters for the Steamers.
“Tyrus is a big power right handed bullpen arm,” Steamers manager Marshall McDonald said. “Once he gets more consistent with his breaking bal,l he will be a stud! Looking forward to having him help our staff out a ton!”
The sole southpaw of the two, Daniel Brandon brings an impressive collegiate pitching pedigree to the Steamers. Another native of Kenova, WV, who went to Spring Valley High School, Brandon has been an electric pitcher this spring. Through 25 innings, Brandon has a 2.16 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while sporting a perfect 4-0 record. The 6-1, 210 pound pitcher actually threw one of the team’s final game’s prior to the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 season, pitching seven innings, allowing just two runs and striking out 10 batters. Prior to his time at West Virginia State, Brandon spent two years at Longwood University where he enjoyed a particularly impressive freshman year. Eight of his 11 appearances were scoreless and he held batters to a .118 batting average against. During his senior year at Spring Valley, Brandon had a 2.13 ERA and 16.71 K/9. The left-hander threw a no-hitter as a junior with fifteen strikeouts against Huntington High.
“Daniel Brandon is a left-handed weekend starter for West Virginia State University,” said McDonald. “His role will be determined by his inning limits but we are looking forward to having him be an anchor for us this summer!”
Joining a competitive outfield for the Steamers this season is Ryan Kay, a freshman from Murrieta, California. Trading in sunny southwest California for the banks of the Albemarle Sound, the 6-0, 210 pound outfielder will experience summer collegiate baseball for the first time. He has played sparingly in his first season with the Yellow Jackets, registering his first hit against Fairmount State on March 27. Despite a pandemic shortened senior high school season, Kay slashed .273/.322/.374 over three varsity seasons for Murrieta Valley High School.
“Kay will be a middle of the order type left handed hitting outfielder,” McDonald said. “Definitely look for him to do some serious damage with the loss of Houston Wright (The 2020 TSL MVP tore his labrum). He should be a staple left handed bat in our lineup.”
