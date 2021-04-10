Edenton Steamers have announce their nightly promotions during the 2021 summer season.
- Sunday - Church Bulletin Night: Bring your church bulletin, receive discounted admission!
- Monday - All-You-Can-Eat Concessions: Promotion applies to select concession items!
- Tuesday - Twofer Tuesday: Two Hot Dogs for $2 & $2 Busch Lights!
- Wednesday - Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the ballpark!
- Thursday - Thirsty Thursday: Discount on select domestic beer!
- Friday - Kids Run the Bases: Weather permitting postgame activity!
- Saturday - Smokehouse Saturday: Enjoy special food items from Old Colony Smokehouse!
Bring your future baseball star out to Historic Hicks Field this summer to learn from some of the best college baseball players in the country!
Camp
Steamers will host baseball camp June 16-18 and July 14-16 at Historic Hicks Field. Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
Cost is $75 per child. Participants are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, cleats, and wear comfortable clothing.
Campers will receive a free T-shirt courtesy of McDonald's of Edenton and Plymouth. They also receive a free ticket to a Steamers game on the last day of camp. Campers will have the opportunity to run out on the field with the Steamers for singing of the National Anthem.
Steamers Kids Club
Sign your little Steamer up to become a member of the team's Kids Club. Thanks to Weatherly Insurance, it is free to join! All kids aged 12 and under are welcomed. By joining, they will receive these cool benefits:
- Free club t-shirt, courtesy of Weatherly Insurance
- Four free game tickets
- Exclusive meet and greet event with the players
- $10 discount towards summer baseball camp
For registration and information visit the Steamers' website, www.edentonsteamers.com .