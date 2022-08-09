TARBORO — Four wins in 13 regular-season games against the Tarboro River Bandits, 1-6 in Tarboro’s stadium, nine of their 11 losses overall this summer to the River Bandits; None of that mattered for the Edenton Steamers Saturday night in the Premier Collegiate League championship game.
Edenton exercised the demon that was Tarboro and won the one game between the two teams that mattered most in convincing fashion.
By a score of 11-4, Saturday night was all about the Steamers as they topped the No. 1 seed River Bandits to take home the 2022 PCL crown.
“That matters,” Steamed head coach Justin Hill said, of how handily they won the game after many tough losses against Tarboro. “I don’t know if we’ll remember that 10 years from now how it went down, but it’s sweet.
“We’d love to have been at home, but I’ll tell you what: Edenton showed out tonight. The Steamers crowd showed out and that certainly played into our energy and our focus,” he added.
Edenton got on the board first as it capitalized off three walks from Tarboro starter Nick Bruno for two runs in the top of the second.
Jeremiah Boyd led the inning off with a four-pitch walk and Alden Cottle had the Steamers’ first hit of the game with a grounded single to right field with one out.
Jackson Hipp followed that by working a five-pitch walk to load the bases and Tate Abbott, a lefty, found a hole in between third base and shortstop for a 1-0 Edenton lead.
With two outs, leadoff hitter Bryce Stephens took advantage of a wild Bruno for another four-pitch walk and another Steamers run to lead 2-0 after the third.
On the defensive side, Tanner Thach was his usual steady self on the mound for Edenton as after allowing a one-out single in the first from Hunter McClean and then walking Tyler Dunn, Thach retired six straight into the bottom of the third.
Tarboro’s James Moses broke that streak by forcing Thach to throw nine pitches for a walk.
Moses ducked for ball four on a pitch that looked like it might’ve slipped out of Thach’s hand, flipped his bat and exchanged words with the Edenton dugout on the first base side providing some tension.
With McClean up, Thach threw over to first before a first-pitch strike and threw over again before a second-pitch ball.
After ball one, Thach threw over again and nailed Moses at first base for the second out of the inning, much to the joy of the Steamers fans as the entire first base side of Tarboro Municipal Stadium erupted in cheers.
“I’ve never done a move like that before,” Thach said. “I didn’t pick my leg up all the way and I didn’t look at him, so I thought in my mind, ‘This is going to look like I’m going to the plate’ and I think I got him just enough, a great tag by (Abbott) and it was huge because we needed that in the moment for sure.”
Edenton took a stranglehold of the game in the fifth inning with the first of two blasts from Boyd.
Stephens began the inning with a first-pitch line drive up the middle for a single, Chase Bruno bunted him over and Thach was hit by a pitch.
Boyd took a 2-2 pitch the opposite way into right field and just like that it was 5-0 Steamers. The catcher was visibly fired up rounding first base as were his teammates who greeted him at home plate.
“Just knowing the fact I was able to hit a home run like that in such a big spot, I think it just really woke the team up and put us in a spot where we knew we were going to win this game,” Boyd, the PCL Home Run Derby champion, said.
Boyd’s three-run shot proved important in the short-term too as Tarboro didn’t waste much time getting itself briefly back into the game.
Chase Heath singled to right to begin the bottom of the fifth and two batters later, he scored when Ty Barrango hit a double into right-center field over Hipp’s head.
Barrango eventually stole third and scored when Moses grounded out to second to make it 5-2.
McClean kept the inning alive with a double off the top of the left-center fence and Tyler Dunn worked a walk against Thach to bring up the powerful Jarrett May as the potential game-tying run.
May, who led the PCL by a mile with 15 home runs this season, would be the Steamers reliever Michael Allen’s first batter faced of the night and in the crucial spot, he got May to fly out to center to end the inning.
Allen then worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning as the Edenton offense put another crooked number up in the seventh.
Ten batters came up to the plate for the Steamers in the inning and four of them scored.
It started with a one-out bloop single to left by Thach and two-out double down the left-field line by Cottle.
Hunter Cole put Edenton back up by five with an RBI single to right and he scored from second when Hipp had his own single to the right side for an 8-2 lead.
Davis Halstead got in on the action too with a single to center to make it 9-2 before the inning was out.
Moses kept his good game going for Tarboro in the bottom of the inning with a two-run shot off Allen to make it 9-4, but Boyd once again hit the ball over the wall on the opposite side of the field to make it 11-4 in eighth.
Blake Gipson, typically a starter, came on in relief of Allen to begin the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning for Edenton and got the first two guys out in the ninth.
Barrango walked, Moses singled and McClean was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs to prolong the game a little bit, but Gipson got Dunn to ground the ball to first base.
Abbott picked it up, touched first and the dogpile was in its beginning stages in the Tarboro infield.
“We pitched, we played defense, timely hits, weren’t content when we had a lead, kept putting more on when they chipped away,” Hill said.
It is the Edenton Steamers’ first championship in the PCL, first one of any kind since winning the Coastal Plain League in 2015 and their fourth overall.
The win also dethrones the River Bandits, who had won the first two titles of the young league.