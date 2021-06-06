Edenton Steamers battled to the end but ultimately fell to the Tarboro River Bandits, 10-8, on Saturday in front of a jam-packed crowd at Historic Hicks Field, Edenton.
Following two postponements this week due to inclement weather, the Clams finally got the chance to start their season. Daniel Willie, a returning Steamer who played for Marshall McDonald at Montreat College, got the start on the mound opposite of Tarboro’s Jack Metzger of Dartmouth College.
Willie worked out of some two-out trouble in the top of the first, setting the stage for the Edenton bats in the bottom half. Center fielder Adam Fine led off the game with a single to right field and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Joe Haney, giving the Steamers an early 1-0 lead.
Tarboro bounced back, tagging Willie for two runs, only one of which was earned, punctuated by a double from River Bandits’ designated hitter Jack Culumovic which drove in the go-ahead run. Trailing 2-1, the Steamers had an answer in the second inning.
A five-run explosion was highlighted by a three-run home run from Fine, his first since he hit two for the Steamers last season. The blast came after two runs scored on an errant throw by River Bandits’ third baseman Ben Jones to home plate with the bases loaded.
The bats went silent for the Steamers for the next five innings as Jonathan Peacock and Luke Carpenter combined to strike out nine Clams, allowing only one base runner over five innings of work. In the meantime, the River Bandits’ bats chipped away in the fourth by tacking on a run off of Daniel Rutherford by way of a Culumovic RBI single.
Then the fifth inning happened.
Six of the first seven hitters in the inning for Tarboro reached, plating five runners in the process. Shortstop Anthony Sherwin had the biggest hit, a two-run double that brought the game within one. Later in the inning, with a 7-6 lead, Jack Culumovic knocked in his final run of the game.
Down 8-6, the Steamers were threatening with two on and two outs. Right fielder Jackson Hipp came to the plate and fell behind early. Trailing 0-2 in the count, he drove the ball just beyond the diving reach of center fielder Michael Dolberry. Both runners scored, knotting the game at eight.
After a batter was hit by a pitch and two walks in the top of the ninth, the River Bandits had the bases loaded with an out. Dolberry drove a ball into left center field, bringing both Sherwin and catcher Ethan Fewell in to score.
Equipped with a 10-8 lead, pitcher Ryan Insco returned to the mound for the River Bandits in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, third baseman Aaron Copeland singled to keep the game alive, advanced to third base but was stranded there.
This is the second straight year that the Steamers lost a game against Tarboro to open the season. Last June, the Clams lost to the River Bandits, 5-4, in an exhibition game.
Overall, it was an impressive offensive game for Edenton’s outfield. Fine, Hipp and left fielder Ryan Kay each reached base twice and the trio accounted for five of the team’s seven hits.
On the mound, Chris Buehler and Michael Allen each held Tarboro scoreless for an inning and a third. Ben Coffman also struck out two in a scoreless inning.
The Steamers will be back in action at the Greenbrier Knights at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. The next home game will be against the Morehead City Marlins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.