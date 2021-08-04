TARBORO — It was gut-check time at Tarboro Municipal Stadium on Sunday night as Tarboro’s River Bandits (24-13) and Edenton’s Steamers (16-13) met in a Premier Collegiate League East Division elimination game. Tarboro won, 3-2, on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The two teams found themselves in an expected match-up, although in the loser’s bracket.
Tarboro must now beat Greenbrier’s Knights (13-20) twice to win the East Division title while Edenton’s season is over.
On Sunday, Tarboro Manager Vince Fondacaro, working with a depleted squad, went with position player Will Smith (UT-Martin) on the mound and got a strong, 8 1/3-inning effort before leaving the game in the top of the ninth in a 2-2 game.
“What can you say about it?” Fondacaro asked. “We’re probably in the worst shape of anyone, roster-wise, and we throw a position player and get eight innings out of him.”
While Tarboro’s pitching staff is certainly depleted may actually have been in the worst shape, roster-wise, over the weekend — taking just 15 players to Edenton and only 11 to Tarboro in a pair of upset wins.
Against Edenton, Tarboro scored in the first when Anthony Sherwin (Bucknell) opened with a single to right field, the advanced all the way to third when Nick Hussey (NJ Tech) laid a bunt down the first base line, which Edenton first baseman Josh Pernetti fielded and threw to an uncovered first base.
DH Jackson Cherry (Mercer) singled to center to drive Sherwin home but Hussey, who was off and running when Cherry made contact, was thrown out at the plate by Edenton center fielder Brantley Cutler (East Tennessee).
Cherry, who took second on the play at the plate, was then thrown out trying to steal third before Levi Aguia (Felician) grounded out to third to end the inning.
Tarboro got runners to second in the second-and-sixth innings, but couldn’t add to its lead until the seventh when it mounted a two-out rally.
Dane Hoggard (Seton Hall) doubled to the fence in left, then came around to score when Kevin Jones (Lenoir CC) struck out, but was safe at first when the Edenton catcher threw the ball into right while trying to get Jones after dropping the pitch.
Hoggard rounded third and beat the throw at the plate to make it 2-0.
In the Edenton eighth, Smith retired the first batter, then issued back-to-back walks before being replaced by Jonathan Peacock (Mount Olive).
Peacock issued three straight walks as Edenton tied the game and had the bases loaded.
Fondacaro was quick to lift Peacock, bringing in righthander Eli Culbreth (transfer portal). Culbreth needed nine pitches to end the threat, although the score was now tied.
The game went to extra innings when Tarboro couldn’t manage any offense in the bottom of the frame.
In the 10th, Edenton got a two-out runner on base via a walk, but a fly-out to center left him stranded.
In the bottom of the inning, Sherwin doubled to the fence in left center, then moved to third when pinch-hitter Robert Beatty (Swansboro HS), bunted deep to the left side of the mound and relief pitcher Cole Bates booted the ball to put runners at first and third.
Bates then walked Aguila to load the bases for Michael Dolberry (Longwood). Dolberry battled reliever Cole Bates (Delaware State) to a 1-1 count before Bates threw a pitch that bounced about 10 feet in front of the plate and bounded off to the right, allowing Sherwin to score the winning run.
“It’s unlikely,” Fondacaro said of the way the game played out with Smith’s rock-solid performance on the mound. Smith even singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, batting for Cherry, who had taken a pitch on his left hand while fouling off a ball.
Tarboro’s trio of pitchers struck out 10 while scattering five hits and issuing eight walks. Culbreth got the win, while Smith recorded the longest outing of the year for a Bandits pitcher.
Bates took the loss, as he and starter Daniel Willie (Montreat) struck out 12 while issuing four walks and allowing nine hits.
THE PLAYOFFS
On Saturday, Tarboro took a 3-0 lead over Greenbrier in the second. In the third, Greenbrier took a 4-3 lead. The Knights went up 6-3 in the top of the sixth before Tarboro tied it in the bottom of the inning. The Knights added three in the seventh, then withstood a Tarboro rally in the ninth to win, 9-7.
In the west, the Fuquay-Varina Twins opened with a 15-5 win over the Carolina Pirates, then lost, 8-6, to the Walk Forest Fungo. Next, the Twins eliminated the Pirates, 11-1, and beat the Fungo, 6-3. In the championship game, the Fungo won, 15-14.
Wake Forest will play at the winner of the Tarboro-Greenbrier series on Thursday for the PCL title.
Tarboro will have to beat Greenbrier twice to win the east crown.