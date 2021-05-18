It’s almost time for another season at Historic Hicks Field! The Edenton Steamers have made the final addition of a quartet of players for the 2021 summer. Left handed pitchers Spencer Ambrose and Ben Coffman (both from Bluefield College), right handed pitcher Aiden Kuhle (Roanoke College) and catcher/infielder Josh Pernetti (San Joaquin Delta College) will all suit up in the Teal and Black this season.
Playing just a half hour southwest of his hometown of Elizabeth City this summer, Spencer Ambrose will join the Steamers’ pitching staff. Ambrose, a 6-2, 195 pound left hander, had a very impressive close to his season for Bluefield College. In his final four outings, he had a 1.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over six innings. Across the entire season, Ambrose finished with a 4.60 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 10 appearances.
“Ambrose is a hard throwing lefty from Bluefield College,” Steamers manager Marshall McDonald said. “He is trying to sign independent ball contract, so he has some professional quality stuff. Looking forward to him adding to our lefties!”
A teammate of Ambrose’s at Bluefield College, Ben Coffman has been a mainstay in the Rams’ starting rotation. The 6-3, 205-pound left-hander made 12 starts this spring, the most notable of which was tossing six innings and only allowing one run against Milligan University on March 5. Originally from Fairview, PA, he pitched at Fairview High School and was a member of the school’s 2016 District 10 2A championship. This will not be Coffman’s first go around in the summer collegiate baseball league scene, as he appeared in nine games for the Boca Raton Blazers of the South Florida Collegiate League in 2018.
“Ben Coffman is another lefty from Bluefield college that will add to our lefties,” McDonald said. “He is more of a crafty lefty with a great pick off move. Look forward to seeing what he brings to Edenton!”
The final pitching addition to the Steamers’ staff is Aiden Kuhle, a young right handed pitcher from Roanoke College. He is another arm for the Clams who has really put together a great close to his season. The Virginia Beach, Va native has a 3.28 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9.15 K/9 over his final 19 ⅔ innings. Overall, the 6-5, 215 pound pitcher sports a 3.93 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 9.17 K/9 on the year. Perfect Game had Kuhle as a top-40 right handed pitcher coming out of Virginia in the class of 2019 at Cape Henry Collegiate High School.
“Aiden Kuhle is a funky arm slot righty that will compete for a spot in the starting rotation,” McDonald said. “His control and mix of pitches will help him a lot in Edenton!”
And wrapping up the Steamers’ roster announcements is Josh Pernetti, a catcher and infielder from San Joaquin Delta College. This won’t be the first time a Pernetti takes the field for the Steamers, as Josh’s older brother Jimbo played at Historic Hicks Field in 2016. Jimbo slashed .303/.333/.500 with two home runs in 66 plate appearances. As for Josh, he was ranked in Perfect Game’s top-10 catcher for the 2020 high school class. In his sophomore and junior seasons at Ceres High School, the native of Ceres, CA hit .301 with five home runs and 45 RBIs. The 6-2, 210 pound left handed hitter will be one of the youngest members of the league this season, turning 19 in the coming weeks.
“The younger brother of a former Steamer, I like what Josh can bring to the table,” McDonald said. “He can fit in a lot of places for us and I look forward to seeing him in Edenton!”
