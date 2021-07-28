TARBORO — Edenton’s Josh Pernetti (San Joaquin Delta College) blasted a home run to center field in the first-ever Premier Collegiate League Home Run Derby at Tarboro Municipal Stadium.
Pernetti beat Greenbrier’s Jose Cazorla Bryant & Stratton) to win the championship. Pernetti bested Wake Forest’s Xander Hamilton (Appalachian State) in the first round, then beat Fuquay-Varina’s Nate Slocum (Western Carolina) in the second round to earn the right to meet Cazorla in the championship.
Cazorla beat Edenton’s Case Kermode (Mount Olive) in the first round, then beat Fuquay-Varina’s Jordan Daphney (Brunswick CC) to reach the championship.
ALL-STAR GAME
The Premier Collegiate League’s East All-Stars got timely hitting, strong pitching and a steady defense to top the West All-Stars, 7-2, as the PCL held its All-Star Celebration Friday night at Municipal Stadium in Tarboro.
The West used a pair of walks and a single to center by Wake Forest’s Xander Hamilton to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but it was all East from that point on.
In the bottom of the inning, Tarboro’s Anthony Sherwin, the league’s leading hitter, doubled to center to start off the game, Sherwin took third on a passed ball, then scored on a ground out by Edenton’s Hunter Cole.
Edenton’s Trent Hanchey then singled to right and stole second. He moved over to third as Steamers teammate Case Kermode walked and Tarboro’s Levis Aquila was safe on an infield single.
Then, with the bases loaded, Greenbrier’s Jose Cazorla grounded out to first with Hanchey scoring the tying run.
The East’s pitchers — with each hurler getting an inning’s work — then slammed the door shut the door on the West, scattering two hits over the next seven innings and at one time retiring 13 West batters in a row.
The East added two runs in the third and three in the fifth to claim the win.
Cole led off with single back up the middle, then stole second before Hanchey struck out.
With Kermode at the plate, Cole advanced to third before Kermode was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and third with one out.
A passed ball allowed Cole to score and Kermode advance to second. Aquila was then hit by a pitch and both he and Kermode moved up a base on the second wild pitch of the inning.
Cazorla then hit a deep liner to left that Andrew Johnston hauled in on a diving catch, but Kermode tagged and scored from third.
Edenton’s Casey Haire then grounded out to first to end the inning, but the East managed two runs to take a 4-2 lead.
In the fifth, the East plated three more runs off a pair of singles, three walks, a hit batter, an error and a passed ball.
Hanchey led off by flying out to left before Kermode beat out an infield hit to third. He took second on a passed ball before back-to-back walks were issued to Aquila and Cazorla to load the bases with one out.
Haire then lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Kermode before a single into deep left field drove in Cazorla and a throwng error by Fuquay-Varina second baseman Corbin Lanowitz allowed Aquila to score.
The East then stranded two runners in scoring position in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The East was managed by Tarboro’s Vince Fondacaro and assisted by Edenton’s Marshall McDonald.
THE SCHEDULE:
As the season winds down, every game is important to the first-and-second place teams in each division.
Tarboro (20-11 overall, 14-7 division) led Edenton (16-13, 11-9) by 2.5 games before playing at Edenton on Saturday and hosting the Steamers on Monday.
In-between, the Bandits hosted Greenbrier (9-19,8-17) in a doubleheader on Sunday. The Bandits host Peninsula and Fuquay-Varina in non-league games on Tuesday and Wednesday in the final regular season games of the season.
Edenton plays host to Greenbrier on Tuesday and Wednesday in the only other East Division games remaining in the regular season.
In the West Division, Wake Forest (20-10, 14-5) has clinched the divisional title while Fuquay-Varina (17-16, 12-11) has locked down second place.
The PCL’s divisional playoffs begin Thursday and continue through Aug. 3 with the Tidewater Summer League’s best-of-three championship series set for Aug. 5-7.