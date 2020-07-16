Tickets are on sale for the Tidewater Summer League All-Star game, which will be played Sunday, July 19, at Historic Hicks Field, Edenton.
The Steamers encourage everyone that is interested in attending to purchase tickets online before the game at edentonsteamers.com/event/tidewater-summer-league-all-star-game/
Tickets are $8.
If a ticket is purchased online, you will be guaranteed entry to the ballpark for the entire evening.
Concessions, beer, and all-star game merchandise will be available at the ballpark.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with the Home Run Derby starting at 4 p.m.. The All-Star Game, featuring North All-Stars against South All-Stars, will follow at 6 p.m.
Rosters were to be announced this week, but were unable at press time.