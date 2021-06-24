MOREHEAD CITY -- An explosive top of the first inning from the Steamers and an impressive collective effort from the pitching staff lifted Edenton to a 3-1 road victory over the Morehead City Marlins on Wednesday night.
Second baseman Chase Bruno led off the game with a base hit. After left fielder Hunter Cole took the first pitch to him, he launched the second one over the right field fence to give the Steamers a 2-0 lead.
Two pitches later, center fielder Aaron Copeland got it on the fun and lined a home run to left field. The back-to-back home runs put the Clams ahead 3-0 and gave the pitching staff all of the run support they would need.
Lefthander Daniel Brandon came to the mound for his first start of the summer after serving as a weekend starter for West Virginia State University in the spring.
His first pitch was lined down the left field line by center fielder Sean Johnson for a double. Back-to-back groundouts induced by Brandon pushed Johnson to third with two outs before first baseman Conner VanCleave walked to put runners on the corners.
Brandon bore down and struck out third baseman Jordan Johnson to get out of the inning.
The Marlins tacked on their only run of the game in the bottom of the 2nd.
The first two hitters of the inning reached. After a fielder’s choice, Morehead City’s shortstop Nick Sanders grounded one to third baseman Casey Haire. Haire touched third base and attempted to turn an inning-ending double play, but his throw bounced short and went past first baseman Jacob Mustain.
Morehead City’s Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli came around to score on the error and Gibson Krzeminski advanced to third with two outs. That brought Johnson back to the dish and he lifted one deep to left field. Cole was pressed up against the wall and made the grab to preserve the Clams’ lead.
That was the extent of the scoring in Wednesday’s night affair between the former Coastal Plain League foes.
The Steamers only had three hits after the first inning as the Marlins’ staff settled in. In the game’s final eight innings, the Steamers struck out 11 times and failed to put a runner in scoring position.
On the other side, Morehead City was off-balance all evening against the Steamers.
Brandon went four innings, striking out a pair, allowing four hits and an unearned run. Righthander Blake Gipson came on in relief and, despite working himself into two jams, emerged unscathed after two innings. The pitcher from University of Mount Olive struck out four and earned the win.
After Gipson, Cole Bates continued his dominant stretch to the season, striking out five in two shutout innings. The righthander from Delaware State allowed his first base runner of the summer in the bottom of the eighth, ending a stretch of 6.1 innings where he did not allow a runner to reach base.
Michael Allen came in to close the game in the 9th and put the Marlins down in order, picking up his second save of the summer.
Overall, Morehead City stranded 11 runners on base and struck out 12 times against Steamer pitching. The lineup had been hot entering the game, scoring 29 runs in the team’s last two games both of which against the Holly Springs Salamanders. Prior to Wednesday night, the Marlins had won eight of their last nine games.
As for Edenton, the win pushes the Steamers to 5-4 on the season. Manager Marshall McDonald picked up his 97th career win in summer collegiate baseball. Up next is a pair of home games against the Catawba Valley Stars on Thursday and Friday, opening up a six game homestand for the Steamers. First pitch on Thursday night is 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.