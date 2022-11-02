HOLLY SPRINGS - All things must come to an end.
But it’s not the destination that defines one, it’s the journey that builds character, faith, hope and the ability to know that when one reaches a destination she gave every molecule of herself.
John A. Holmes junior Ellie Spear, “The Humble Warrior,” left it all on the courts in Ting Park last weekend during the N.C. High School Athletic Association tennis singles State Championship competition.
Spear, not a stranger to hard work and playing top competitors, knew her skills would be challenged as this wasn’t her first appearance in this venue.
Spear aided the John A. Holmes varsity tennis team this season to 7-1 Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference record and a 14-4 overall record.
Spear singles qualification was obtained at Northeastern High School. She then made her way successfully through the regional.
On Friday, Oct. 28, Spear’s first order of business was Autumn Gentry from Trinity. The first set was really close (6-4), but Spear’s perseverance pulled her through for the win. Ellie then cruised easily through the second set winning (6-1).
The second order of business on Friday for Spear was Kaitley Patel, which initially proved to be a tough battle, as Spear lost the first set, 4-6. Spear regrouped mentally and won the second set convincingly 6-2.
The third and deciding set was a tug of war for both racketeers. With the score 3-2 in Spear’s favor her opponent, Patel, had to retire due to a shoulder injury.
That victory advanced Spear to the semi-finals on Saturday with the final four qualifiers.
The match was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. But rain from the night before and the morning showers forced a four-hour delay.
At 1 p.m. it was game on for Spear as she walked on the court to face Sarayu Brundavana from Raleigh Charter. Spear walked through the first set with great poise and confidence for a 6-2 victory.
Unfortunately Spear would lose the next two sets 6-0 and 6-2, bringing her season to an end and ranked her as a top four 2A semi-finalist.
“Amazing experience for Ellie,” began Holmes’ Head Coach and dad, Nelson Spear. “Two wins on Friday against really good competition.
“The second match was especially challenging but Ellie found a way in the third set to win enough big points to finish with the win,” he continued. “The semifinal was a tough matchup with Raleigh Charter, but Ellie started on fire, hitting the lines and moving the ball around real well.”
He continued, “Her opponent really stepped up her play in the second set. Third set was a battle, Ellie kept it close but just couldn’t close it out.
“But again, (I) couldn’t be more proud, finishing in the final four in the state in 2A singles, just four games away from playing in the final match for the championship,” he added. “Her hard work really paid off for her. Already excited for next year.”
“This was a great weekend. All the hard work paid off! Making it top four in the 2A state playoffs made me appreciate all the dedication I have put into this great season,” said Ellie Spear.
“Winning both matches on Friday, and then making it to Saturday was my goal from the first day of the season. I was really happy with how I played, but I think I can get even better,” continued Spear. “Hopefully I can come back here next year and try again to win a championship.”