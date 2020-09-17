Editor’s note: Fred Britton, formerly of Edenton, died on Sept. 3, 2020. He was a graduate of John A. Holmes High School and a member of the Aces’ 1960 football team, which won Class 2-A state football championship. His obituary can be found online at https://www.hdoliver.com/obituary/Fred-William-Britton-Jr./Virginia-Beach-Virginia/1878485 or by contacting H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454; phone, 757-428-7880. The following tribute was written by friend and former teammate, John Mitchener.
Fred Britton, of Edenton and Virginia Beach, departed our fellowship Thursday, September 3, 2020, age 77.
Though he coached and taught the Patriots of First Colonial High School for 47 years, he remained an Edenton Ace.
Fred started as a wide receiver and defensive end for the 1960 team which won a state 2-A football championship going 13-0. He enjoyed a stellar senior year. Seems like he scored every game.
Britton was able, personable and mildly mischievous on occasion as this writer knew him. Pulled your leg with his straight face on.
In an early season win against Roanoke Rapids, Britton caught two passes for touchdowns. One covered 13 yards while the other covered 50 yards. Bill Billings Aces won 33-6.
Seven days later Britton took a lateral from Jerry Tolley for a 59-yard score.
Wallace Rose Hill fell to the Aces 30-6.
Friday week next Aces defeated Williamston 34-0.
Britton scored again as did Hopkins, Dixon, and Spivey.
Carroll Forehand quarterbacked the Aces to a 33-0 win the following week.
Britton received a 70-yard touchdown pass against Scotland Neck.
Game five each season is against Elizabeth City. Game played away in the Yellow Jackets backyard.
Britton received a lateral and scored. The 28-6 win was sweet.
After defeating Weldon, 52-0, Aces romped against the Hertford Indians, 51-6, to avenge a shellacking received in 1953. Normally Aces do not run up the score.
Ahoskie fell to the Aces 40-0. Ahoskie Coach Jack Young taunted the Aces. Lot of mouth. In reply Aces gained 349 yards while Ahoskie earned 99. Plymouth defeated at seasons end 48-7. Again, Britton scored on a pass reception.
Now to the state playoffs. Garner defeated 40-0. Rematch with Wallace Rose Hill resulted in Aces win 32-0.
Season final against Winston-Salem Hanes. Aces fell behind 7-6 early in the game. First time all year Aces had been behind. Aces rebounded 19-7 to win and become state 2-A champions!
Moving north, Britton attended Frederick College in Portsmouth, Virginia, for four years. Attracted to the nearby beaches, too.
Britton became an all-state flanker on their 1965 football team. Received his BS in health and physical education.
Fred joined the faculty of First Colonial High School in 1966. Coach Frank Webster in 1967 made Britton an assistant backfield coach in football.
Fred fortified Patriot football for 40 years, tennis for 20. Legendary friendship with Nobie Wilson, fellow teacher and basketball/baseball coach whose team won a state baseball title in 1993.
Stuart Holland, a former Aces all-star quarterback, coached at nearby Cox High School for 40 years. He appreciated Fred. Stuart’s son David played wide-receiver for Britton at FC for two years.
Fred was empathetic. He listened without judgment, offering encouragement.
His outlook nourished generations of students and parents. Subsequently the high school gym at First Colonial was named “The Fred Britton Gymnasium”.
Principal Nancy Farrell noted that Britton “truly cared about students”. He was a great human being. He believed in people when they did not believe in themself.
Wife Diane Britton is undoubtedly a treasure too. Also, a teacher. Resides at 821 Quail Point Cove, Virginia Beach, VA 23454-3159 .
Fred William Britton Jr. was born Jan. 3, 1943, the first Sunday of a new year. Never heard him called William, Bill, or Frederick. He was always Fred.
Remember him by paying life forward and helping others.