It can be challenging and sometimes humbling but if you allow yourself to be empathetic enough to imagine life from someone else’s perspective, it will almost surely change you for the better.
With that in mind, pretend you’re wearing the Air Jordan Xs, the signature shoe that has Colossians 3:23 stitched on the heel loop. Now take an imaginary walk with me in someone else’s shoes.
You grew up a basketball prodigy of sorts. You lead your high school to an overall 125-3 record, four straight state title games (winning three of them) and a National Championship. You are named the Naismith Player of the Year after your junior year and go on to win the award after your senior year as well.
You have your pick of colleges and choose one of the best where you quickly prove to be among the best of the best, nearly being named national player of the year as a freshman.
You end your college career with a record of 150-4, a couple of National Championships and multiple National Player of the Year awards. To remind everyone what a boss you are, you also graduate with a 3.7 GPA, become the first pick in the pro draft and sign with Jordan Brand.
At this point a surprise to no one, you continue to dominate in the pros. In your first eight years in the league, you win four championships and become only the second player in history to win regular season MVP, All Star Game MVP and Finals MVP.
You are actually so good that in your free time, you play in a couple of other professional basketball leagues too. In fact, during your first three years as a pro, you played in three leagues and won five of a possible six championships. You even made time to star in a basketball movie.
In case you hadn’t figured it out by now, you are Maya Moore and you are a winner. You are also a Christian and have come to recognize that for you, those two things are not mutually exclusive.
That is why, after eight years in the pros and still at the top of your game, you announce in The Players’ Tribune that you are putting your basketball career and income source on hold while you focus on (as quoted from Colossians 3:23) “working for the Lord”. You devote your time and resources to trying to free a man from your hometown who you believe was wrongfully convicted of a crime at the age of 16 and has spent the last 23 years in prison.
Wrap your head around that, she spent her life becoming one of the best basketball players ever and now that she’s being compensated as such, she gives it all up to serve God by serving her community. Would you do that? Her story awes and inspires me. I hope it does you too.