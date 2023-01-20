RALEIGH - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars this February. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies.
Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive Q&A session.
Turkey hunting is a great option for entry-level hunters, but has its challenges. Throughout the webinar series, instructors will provide a comprehensive overview about how to prepare for the hunt, what to expect, and how to execute a successful hunt while enjoying time in the wild regardless of harvest. It’s a great opportunity for novice hunters to learn how to get started as well as learn some advanced hunting tactics.
“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said Hunting Engagement Coordinator Walter “Deet” James with the Wildlife Commission. “The webinar series will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all three webinars must register for each class separately.”
2023 Turkey Hunting Webinar Schedule:
Feb. 7, Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting, 7–8 p.m.
Feb. 8, Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment, 7–8 p.m.
Feb. 9, Hunting Techniques and Strategies, 7–8 p.m.
Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Classes will be held via Zoom. Participants will receive their Zoom link after registering via a confirmation email.
The class will be recorded and a link to the recording will be emailed to registered participants by March 1.
The webinars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, April 1 – 7 for youth under 18, and April 8 – May 6 statewide.
Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the 2022 – 2023 North Carolina Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at walter.james@ncwildlife.org or at 984-202-1387.
