EDENTON – Friday night Hertford County (5-1) and John A. Holmes (5-1) had to settle the second-place finish in the Northeastern Coastal Conference football race.
While the Bears landed plenty of hay-makers in the contest, the persistent Aces slugged back and managed to hang in the game down to the final possession: a 64-57 Hertford County win, spoiling Senior Night.
The visiting Bears built a second-half lead of as many as 26 points (40-14), but ended up holding off a furious Aces’ comeback as the home team outscored the visitors 43-30 in the final two quarters.
Points were hardly at a premium.
Clawing their way back, the Aces got within seven with a minute and a half left to play, but Holmes’ final hope for a rebound faded as the Bears ran out the clock.
For Edenton, junior running back Divon Ward led the offense with 174 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Naijhir White also scored twice as part of seven Aces’ rushing for touchdowns: Ky Basnight, Ireal Hills and D.J. Capehart rushed for solo scores.
Capehart passed for one score while going 5-for-12 for 98 yards, but he also had two interceptions against no turnovers by the Bears.
The drama came in the final five minutes: trailing by 14 (56-42), Holmes recovered a fumble on the Bears’ 27-yard line on a muffed Hertford County kick-off.
Capehart’s pass to Hill moved the ball to the 15 and Ward took it in for a quick score with 4:49 left in the game, climbing to within seven (56-49). The Aces then kicked deep for a touchback, leaving the Bears with 80 yards to go for another score.
Bears quarterback Keveon Rodgers made quick work of the distance first with a 19-yard pass play then a pair of Rodgers keepers: a long 39-yard sprint and one last scoring run to push the lead back to 14 again.
However, by scoring with a minute-57 worth of ticks left on the clock, Holmes still had time to cement a rally.
The Blue-and-Gold wisely used those last two minutes: first with a 30 yard kick return by Hills, then another Hills run to the 30, where Ward did the rest, pulling the team within seven again with 1:26 left. Aces Coach Paul Hoggard used his final time-outs trying unsuccessfully to preserve time, but the Bears were able to burn away what remained with short runs before taking a knee and ending what had been a dramatic high-scoring affair.
Both teams opened the game scoring on their opening possession: Hertford County going 57 yards in six plays capped by Rodgers’ 52- yard strike to Jamarcus White with Rodgers running in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Bears lead.
Holmes answered just one minute-10 seconds later as Jailen Smith took in a 22-yard scoring toss from Capehart. However, the Aces kicked their point after, leaving them trailing 8-7.
The Bears next marched 60 yards on four plays, capped by Rodgers’ first rushing touchdown.
The Aces went three-and-out, and despite a long third drive, Hertford County had their first punt of the game after eight plays.
On the next series, Capehart was thrown for a two-yard loss and on the next play Powell stepped in front of Hills and sprinted 34 yards untouched to the end zone. The two-point conversion had the Bears in front 22-7.
Holmes regrouped quickly. After starting at their own 33, Ward had a 54 yard carry before White’s 13 yard run and point-after kick had the Aces trailing by eight 22-14.
The Bears got six of those points back when Rodgers and Powell connected for the visitors’ next score and a 28-14 edge.
Starting in Bear territory on their next drive, Holmes drove to the 35-yard line after a delay-of-game penalty.
On the next play, Powell snatched his second interception at the five yard line and returned it to the Bears’ 28. Hertford County used up a minute of clock time before Rodgers skipped over from four yards out with 1:02 to play in the second quarter and a 20-point Bears lead, 34-14, that held up through halftime.
The Aces received the second-half kickoff, but went three-and-out. Hertford County, meanwhile, marched 94 yards, topped by a Rodgers’ scoring pass giving the Bears their largest lead of the game, 40-14.
But Holmes made it a game from there. The Aces scored on their next two possessions on scoring runs by Basnight and Capehart to climb within a dozen, 40-28 by the end of the third quarter.
The Bears opened the final stanza with a quick strike two-play scoring drive and again led by 20, 48-28, to open the fourth quarter.
The teams then swapped scores, leaving the Bears ahead by 21, 56-35.
Homes’ next drive featured a score by White which took three minutes, setting up the drama of the game’s final five minutes.
Rodgers finished with 534 yards (306 rushing and 208 yards passing) more than four-fifths of Hertford County’s all-purpose 665 yards. He accounted for all but one of the team’s nine touchdowns – running for five and passing for two more.
Holmes is at home Friday to open their run to the state title. The No. 14-seeded Aces (7-3) will entertain SouthWest Edgecombe.