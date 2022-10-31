Paul Hoggard

Aces' boss Paul Hoggard speaks to an official in a previous game.

 Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald

EDENTON – Friday night Hertford County (5-1) and John A. Holmes (5-1) had to settle the second-place finish in the Northeastern Coastal Conference football race.

While the Bears landed plenty of hay-makers in the contest, the persistent Aces slugged back and managed to hang in the game down to the final possession: a 64-57 Hertford County win, spoiling Senior Night.

