The John A. Holmes girls soccer team (10-2, 3-2 Ablemarle Athletic Conference) lost to Manteo, 3-0, Monday, on senior night.
According to MaxPreps.com, Goalie Amanda Turner made 12 saves out of Manteo's 15 shots on goal.
Senior Alyssa Goodwin was honored during the game.
John A. Holmes 3, Perquimans 0: The Aces girls soccer team defeated the Pirate Thursday, April 22, at Purser Soccer Complex.
Perquimans (4-6, 1-3 AAC) returned to play Monday vs. Camden County at Camden Community Park.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes was led in the home match by Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart who each scored a goal with an assist.
Hannah Hoffman added a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made a save to secure the shutout win.
Softball
Camden 21, John A. Holmes 0: The Bruins girls softball team defeated the Aces (3-4, 2-4 AAC) at Camden County High School.
Information on the game was not available at press time.
The Aces traveled to Manteo for a game Tuesday. Information was not available at press time. The team was to play at Perquimans at 6 p.m. Friday.