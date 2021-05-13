The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team improved to 2-0 with a 7-2 win over Currituck on Wednesday.
John A. Holmes 6, Riverside 3: The Aces began their season with a win against the Knights (1-1) Wednesday at Riverside High School in Williamston.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes secured wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 8-2 against Khusboo Patel, No. 3 Carson Ray 8-2 against Sydney Sparrow and No. 4 Ellie Spear 8-1 against Meredith Eure.
Riverside earned wins in singles from No. 2 Divya Chawla 9-7 against Bailey Rinehart, No. 5 Esther Lee 8-8(7-5) against Trinity Copeland and No. 6 Breanne Guidry 8-6 against Molly Harvill.
The Aces swept all three doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Sydney Spear and Rinehart 8-6 against Patel and Chawla, No. 2 Ray and Ellie Spear 8-6 against Sparrow and Lee and No. 3 Copeland and Liza Bond 8-3 against Haven Howard and Caroline Gibbes.