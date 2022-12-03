Coaching is an essential element to Edenton’s John Downum.
For the last 25 years, Downum has been a fixture on Chowan County ballfields, instructing youth ranging from youngsters to young adults. He wears it like a silent badge of honor, never seeking fame or accolades for his achievements, according to those he works with.
A native of Chowan County, Downum grew up playing ball in the area. So coaching perhaps came as second nature to him.
“I was born and raised here, of course I went to high school here and I played basketball, baseball, football, tennis; then went on to college to play basketball and baseball,” Downum said.
While playing basketball at Louisburg Junior College, he ended up hurting his knee.
“That was kind of the end of it, which was fine,” Downum said. “Then I fell in love and went to work.”
Downum’s day job involves managing recreation facilities throughout the county. While sitting in his office at the old D.F. Walker High School in Edenton, he pointed towards the gym he used to play in, just a few steps away and now used by a new generation of athletes.
Fresh out of college at 21, Downum started coaching boys in the senior Babe Ruth league. He explained that he had been asked by some members of the community to help out and it snowballed from there.
“It’s another way to compete when you’re done playing,” Downum said. “I love all sports, but with baseball, the older I get the more I kind of love it.”
Eventually, he got into coaching recreation department baseball and t-ball, as well as high school baseball at John A. Holmes High School.
Bob Turner, former Athletic Director at Holmes, asked Downum to help coach at the high school. The answer, of course, was yes. That was 11 years ago. Today, Downum is still seen on the ball field helping to coach each new roster of Aces as the years pass on.
“Those of us here at JAH have seen firsthand the care and compassion that Coach Downum possesses,” said Holmes Athletic Director Wes Mattera. “Whether working on fields within the rec [department], coaching teams at both JAH and the little league or spending countless hours trying to make Hicks Field the best facility, Coach Downum is a true representative of the ‘blue collar’ mentality that exists here in Chowan County.”
Mattera affirmed the notion that Downum never goes out of his way to seek credit or spotlight and emphasized his role as both a father and a coach for the community.
“Thank you coach for who you are, what you stand for, and what you continue to do every day,” Mattera said.
Downum thanked Mattera and Holmes Principal Sonya Rinehart for the privilege to coach.
Improving Historic Hicks Field, something Mattera mentioned, is another way that Downum has given back to his community. Through the local Baseball Club, both he and his wife, Tammy, as well as Tyler Russell of the Edenton Steamers, have put a lot of money back into the facility to keep it a top-notch field.
“We have a concession stand at the fair coming up in a month and it’s a weeklong concession stand there. We should raise five to six thousand [dollars] and we put 100 percent of that back into Hicks Field,” Downum said.
Historic Hicks Field is the home of both the Edenton Steamers and John A. Holmes Aces baseball teams.
While helping to coach Aces baseball at Holmes, Downum was presented with what may be the most memorable moment of his career thus far, winning a state championship in 2017.
The cherry on top? His son, Patrick, was on the team at the time, sharing the chip with his father.
“We have won several [conference championships] in the last ten years. I would guess five or six,” Downum added. “But coaching all three of my boys is really full of all the best moments too.”
Downum also acknowledged northeast North Carolina’s rich baseball tradition, with great players coming from nearby counties such as Dare, Camden, Currituck and Perquimans.
“There is a lot of good baseball in northeast North Carolina that we don’t always get a lot of credit for,” Downum said. “It’s really competitive and really good baseball in this part of the state.”
Downum also noted a baseball rivalry with neighboring Perquimans County, saying that during high school, he played baseball against one of the coaches there: Richard Thach. Thach has coached his own sons in the game, becoming a vital part of Perquimans’ athletic program.
“It’s special what they [the Thaches] have gone through as well,” Downum said, noting the back-to-back state championships recently won by Perquimans.
All of Downum’s sons – Jack, Patrick and Hank – have played baseball at some point, as well. Hank is the youngest and is now a senior at Holmes, while the other two have come home after playing ball in college.
Reflecting on years of coaching, Downum said he was not immediately sure how much longer he would stay in the game. He said it could be five years, ten years or longer, but noted that at some point, he would like to see some younger coaches come in to pump some youthful energy into area programs.
Downum says what has been most important to him while on or off the field is the relationships made and how they translate to everyday life.
“It’s more than winning and losing, you know, you build relationships and friendships,” Downum said, recalling Aces of the past. “Every year each team is special, but some of those boys – Ben Ward, Dylan Patrick, Khalil Blount, Caleb Chappell – they’re young enough to be my kids, but you’re friends for life. Even with the coaches, you spend so much time together that the wins and losses just take care of themselves.”
Downum also recollected names of some of the folks he had coached and worked alongside as well.
“When you’re coaching with people like Hack High, Rob Winborne, Quintin Chappell, Jim Parrish, J.P. and Mike Pippins, Travis Hardison, Luke Williford, Bob Turner, Bill and Bob Jordan, Travis Lilly, Doug Oliver, Howard Sutton and Chad Whitehead – coaching with those guys from coach-pitch to high school is special. They’re all special.”
The Chowan County community would probably agree to add another special name to that list: John Downum.
“John has contributed to local baseball from every direction,” said Shannon Ray, Chowan Recreation Superintendent. “He has been some kids’ first coach (t-ball) and then also their last coach (high school). His quiet demeanor teaches kids they don’t have to show out to show up and that with effort comes reward.”
Ray pointed out that Downum has been a lifelong fixture for many local youth, having coached kids to be both better baseball players and better individuals.
“Baseball in Chowan County is better off because of John,” Ray said.