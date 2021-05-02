Nothing quite beats a summer of baseball with some of your buddies.
The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of a quartet of players who will join teammates already rostered by the team. Right handed pitcher Sam Duncan (Brown University – teammates with Jackson Hipp), utility player/right handed pitcher Gage Riddick (Eastern Mennonite University – teammates with Brendon Barrett) right handed pitcher Walter Thomas (Spartanburg Methodist College – teammates with Aaron Copeland) and Blake Gipson (University of Mount Olive – teammates with Case Kermode) will all call Historic Hicks Field home this summer.
Getting his first taste of collegiate baseball this summer will be Sam Duncan, a freshman who has had his season at Brown University canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-2, 195 pound right handed pitcher is originally from Asheville, NC and was a standout for Asheville High School. Prior to his senior season at Asheville being canceled due to COVID-19, Duncan was 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA. During his junior year, he helped the team capture its first conference championship in 37 years.
“Sam Duncan is a big time right handed starter,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “Tall and lanky with some low 90s fastball velocity and a power slider! He will definitely look to be a stud starter for us this summer!”
For Gage Riddick, the trip down to Edenton this summer will be a short drive. The experienced two-way player is from Gates County, which lies just 45 minutes north of Edenton. Currently in his third season at Eastern Mennonite University, Riddick has been used as a pinch hitter off the bench and in a variety of roles on the mound. Recently, Riddick delivered four shutout innings in relief against the Bridgewater Eagles where he struck out three and only allowed two hits. The 6-4, 195 pound player was a member of the Tarboro River Bandits last summer, winning the Carolina-Virginia Summer League and appearing in an exhibition against the Steamers. He’s no stranger to the Tidewater Summer League, playing for the Suffolk Voyagers in 2019.
“Riddick is mainly a reliever but can make some spot starts if needed,” McDonald said. “He has a good mix of fastball and offspeed to keep hitters off balance. Also plays a little corner infield and can be a reliable bat off the bench as well as some spot starts in the field. Can’t wait to see him this summer!”
This week’s third addition to the roster is Walter Thomas, who comes courtesy of Spartanburg Methodist College. A right handed pitcher that has been on a roll the last month, Thomas will look to keep the quality pitching going when he reps the Teal & Black. The 6-6, 200 pound pitcher’s last five outings have resulted in a 2.55 ERA and 11.7 K/9 over 17.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 3.91 ERA and 11.01 K/9 this season for the Pioneers. A native of Greenwood, SC, Thomas was a top 50 prospect in South Carolina out of high school.
“Thomas is another big time right hander that will serve in our rotation,” McDonald said. “He has a long lanky frame and a fastball that can get to the mid 90s. He has a wipeout slider as an out pitch and will be a force in our league! Looking forward to having him in Edenton!”
Finally, Blake Gipson of University of Mount Olive rounds out this week’s list of additions to the Steamers’ roster. The 6-0, 180 pound pitcher has had an impressive start to his Mount Olive career with a 3.25 ERA in 27.2 innings of work. Gipson has been used in a variety of roles, starting three games and most recently picking up a 3.2 inning save on April 23rd. Originally from Pikeville, NC, he was a multi-sport athlete at C.B. Aycock High School. His collegiate career started at Lenoir Community College where he was cruising in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gipson started five games, pitching in 32 innings with a 2.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10.97 K/9.
“Gipson’s got a lot of big time potential,” McDonald said. “He sits upper 80s righty with solid off speed. I expect that he will grow a lot in Edenton and will be a force to be reckoned with by the end.”