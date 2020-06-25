As I sit down to write this it’s Father’s Day. My ribeyes are salted and air drying in the fridge, my beverage is poured and I have already had a nap while cuddled with my lil’ man watching The Avengers. Needless to say, it’s been a good day.
I have enjoyed scrolling Instagram and Twitter today, not only to see my friends and family’s Dads being celebrated but to see the amazing Dads in sports.
For example, there is Ken Griffey Senior and Junior hitting back to back home runs in Seattle for the Mariners or sprinter Derek Redmond whose Dad aided him to the finish line after he snapped his hamstring in the 1992 Olympics.
Then there’s Michael Jordan celebrating a championship with his Dad or Kobe Bryant enjoying time with his girls. Those are the pictures that really pull at my heartstrings and remind me how much my priorities have changed.
I have been a columnist longer than I have been a Dad so y’all have witnessed fatherhood change me through the years. I wrote about my football dreams for him after he was born, predicting that he would be 6’7”. He is legitimately almost as tall as his Mom and will be in the third grade come fall so he’s well on his way.
After his first baseball game, I discussed what position he may go on to play in the pros. Silly given that at his size, he would almost surely have to be a first baseman.
He has since played not only baseball but soccer, football, gymnastics and he has even surfed a few time. Basketball is still to come.
Here’s the thing, he could care less about any of it. He has fun with his friends but he gets bored at practice and games so quickly and hasn’t yet found a sport to grasp his interest. That was incredibly disappointing to his mother and I, especially given that we are both long time lovers of sports.
What surprises me now is how little I have come to care. Sure I want him to sit down with me and watch the game.
I love it when he cheers on the Heels or joins us in a U.S.A. chant during Olympic play but I know he is doing it to feel included and put a smile on our face. It works too.
Still, like most Dads (the good ones at least) I just want him to be happy. He doesn’t throw and catch well but he draws better than I ever have.
The admiration and celebration I thought would come after homeruns and touchdowns instead follow his display of the new Winter Soldier picture he drew and colored this afternoon.
In case you were wondering, it’s awesome and I will put it on my Fourth & Long Facebook page.
It may not be the passion I predicted or would have chosen for him, but it wasn’t my choice to make, and I’m just glad he has found something he loves. To me, that’s a win.