RALEIGH –- The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 1.

While fishing is closed, Wildlife Commission staff will stock the designated waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, in preparation for opening day.

