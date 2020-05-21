John A. Holmes High School Athletic Department reminds parents and student that the required forms for participating in athletics for next school year are now available online. Please go to RankOneSport.com and complete the six required forms. These forms must be completed prior to any activity (includes tryouts).
Instructions can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ch2IeiYVluzeLSY2hSSEHLRJC7L68CtRQdjJvG1orc4/edit?fbclid=IwAR24pQkarxmlS5Hhu31hio8ONlujDo7XDrUjzYZLV4L7v5VAZn0yfPsd__E
Also, North Carolina High School Athletic Association released a revision to expiration dates for athletics physicals due to the inability to hold our annual free physicals. Any athlete from this school year who has a physical dated April 1, 2019, or later, that physical will now be valid for next school year (20-21) and will expire on the last day of school, June 2021. Any athlete with a physical date before April 1, 2019, will require a new physical before participating. This also applies to incoming freshmen.
Those who receive a new physical during this school year, it will be accepted and valid for the normal 395 days.
Additionally, a new health history questionnaire must be completed by all athletes. Further instruction for online forms will be coming soon.
If you have any questions or concerns, please email Mrs. Holmes cholmes@ecps.k12.nc.us