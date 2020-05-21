Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.