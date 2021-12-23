WILLIAMSTON - John A. Holmes’ varsity boys basketball team came up just short in an attempt to reach the finals of the annual Wash House Invitational Christmas Tournament at Riverside High School Monday night.
Despite balanced scoring and three players in double figures, the Aces managed just one basket in overtime (Taysean Williams) in a 82-75 loss to the Knights (3-3 overall) in a first-round game.
Williams’ rebound follow shot tied the score at 71-all with 2:49 remaining in the extra session. But Riverside – who outscored Holmes 14-7 in overtime – took the lead for good at 2:13 on a basket by Jamir James, who added an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 76-71 with 1:19 left.
The Aces (1-4) missed their final three shots and turned the ball over twice in the waning seconds. The closest they could get was three points (78-75) on two free throws by Ireal Hills with 37.7 seconds left; the Knights sealed the win with clutch free throws from James and Darius Lewis in the final 27 seconds.
Jon Bridgett’s two free throws gave Holmes a 66-63 lead with 1:38 left in regulation, but Riverside regained the advantage on four free throws from Lewis with 67 seconds remaining.
Matt Winborne’s spinning basket with 19.4 seconds left gave the Aces their final lead (68-67), but James made one of two foul shots with eight seconds remaining to send the game into overtime, which was Riverside’s fourth straight.
Bridgett led Holmes with 16 points, followed by Divon Ward with 15 and Winborne with 13. Naijhir White and Hills provided nine and eight points, respectively.
Lewis paced Riverside with 29 points while Terrell Burns added 21. Jadarius Bryant provided 12 points and James added 11.
Holmes played SouthWest Edgecombe Tuesday night for third place in the tournament. Riverside played Camden in the boys championship contest at 9 p.m. today.
Girl’s Contest
Riverside 53, Holmes 49
The Aces led after three quarters, but they only managed three baskets in the fourth stanza (two from Kaci Drew and one from Sydney Spear) as Riverside rallied for its first win of the season in the annual Wash House Invitational Christmas Tournament.
Drew, Sydney Spear, Ellie Spear and Amanda Turner sent the Aces (1-5 overall) to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter. Drew’s six points early in the second stanza pushed the lead to 12 (21-9) before the Knights scored 16 of the final 22 points to pull within two (27-25) at the break.
Two three-pointers by Sydney Spear, four points from Drew and baskets from Turner, Dyman Rankins and Carson Ray enabled the Aces to maintain their advantage at the end of the third quarter, 43-39.
Riverside only had two baskets in the final quarter, but the Knights made 9 of 14 free throws (four from Jermaria Brown, three by Keary Jones and two by Zion Jenkins) to complete their comeback.
Drew (21 points) and Sydney Spear (13) led Holmes.
Riverside was led by 28 points from Jones and 12 from Jenkins.
The Aces played Camden in the third-place girls game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
