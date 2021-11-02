AHOSKIE – The home-standing Bears and the visiting Aces settled second place in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference here Friday night as Edenton’s John A. Holmes survived a late scare from Hertford County to post a 48-38 win.
But neither went down without a fight, and after three prior games where the Aces’ high-powered offense scored no less than 62 points, a game in the 40’s must have felt like vacation.
It was a very physical game,” said Holmes’ coach Paul Hoggard. “But the kids kept fighting through the adversity.”
Some of that adversity came early in the contest when running backs Quan Twine and Malachi White were both lost to injuries in the first quarter.
White’s injury came midway through the first, but not before he racked up 50 yards on seven consecutive carries during the Aces’ opening drive. The senior rusher finished it with a 13-yard scamper to the end zone, where he shook off several Bears defenders en route to the score. Kicker Mark Perez’ point after made it 7-0, Aces, less than three minutes into the contest.
The Holmes defense, specifically DB Ireal Hills, intercepted HCHS quarterback Keveon Rodgers two plays into the Bears’ opening drive and tacked six more points on the scoreboard six plays later on a spectacular play up the middle by Divon Ward, plowing 41 yards for the score. Perez added the kick to what was now a 14-0 Edenton advantage.
A roughing the passer penalty aided the Bears on the succeeding drive as the home team went 68 yards on nine plays, capped off with a two-yard scamper by Tyree Coatney. A pass for the two-point conversion was broken up leaving Hertford County trailing, 14-6.
The Aces fumbled the first snap of their next drive and the Bears recovered on their own 29-yard line, but were unable to advance. Both teams then went three-and-out.
Hertford County took in an Aces punt on their own 45-yard line and then covered 55 yards in two plays, the last one being a rainbow completion from Rodgers to Israel Powell. That score pulled the Bears within two, 14-12, after their two-point attempt at a tie failed with five seconds left in the first quarter.
Holmes picked up their third score on a sweep when quarterback Landon Hoggard pitched to D.J. Capehart who rumbled 41 yards for a score, helping up the Aces’ lead to 21-12.
But back came the Bears, who drove to the Edenton red zone and made a tremendous play on fourth down. Rodgers hooked up with Coatney for a 15-yard scoring strike getting Hertford County within three at 21-18 when another conversion failed.
Holmes got one final score in the half with just over a minute to play when Rodgers was intercepted a second time and Capehart burst through a seam in the Bear defense and went 42 yards for a score, That made it 28-18, Aces, heading into halftime.
Hoggard fumbled, compliments of a bad snap, from midfield all the way back to the 20-yard line on the Aces’ first possession of the third quarter. The Bears needed just two plays for Coatney to find the end zone, and despite another failed conversion, pull Hertford County within four 28-24.
Following an exchange of punts, both teams scored once to end the third quarter. Holmes scored on their own fumble recovery at the seven-yard line, and the Bears on a short run with four seconds left in the frame. Hertford County inched closer at 35-32, but couldn’t claim the lead.
Neither team mounted a successful drive for the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter before Capehart claimed his third score of the night at the 3:45 mark to make it 41-32, Holmes.
The Aces then gave the Bears a short field on a pooch kick, leaving them near midfield at the 48. Rodgers got Hertford County to the five-yard line in three plays before Sean Cruz scored to make it a three-point game 41-38, as only one minute ran off the game clock.
The Aces recovered an onside kick by the Bears at Hertford County’s 43-yard line and Kysayvian Basnight fought off tacklers to make it down to the three yard line, then finished it off with Holmes’ final score of the night.
Rodgers’ last gasp was intercepted, ending the Bears’ final threat as Edenton collected their seventh win of the season, and fifth in a row since their lone conference setback to Northeastern in late September. It earned them an outright second-place finish and a home game in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.
Capehart was the workhorse on the night, amassing 237 yards on 17 carries. White had 98 yards despite playing just a quarter-and-a-half.
“We lost 20 (White) and 2 (Twine) early, but our other backs picked it up,” said coach Hoggard. “This gives us a home opener in the playoffs and one more chance for fans to see our seniors at home.”
“It was hard-fought,” said a disappointed Bears coach in Terrance Saxby. “But these types of games are character-builders.”
Holmes (7-2, 5-1, conference) opens the post-season on Friday night facing North Pitt. Hertford County will travel to face Clinton.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.