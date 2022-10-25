Holmes' defense blanks Camden Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Oct 25, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Aces’ junior Mark Perez sends the ball across the field to his team-mate. Andre Alfred/chowan herald Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON - The last time the John A. Holmes Aces played the Camden Bruins, the Bruins won 1-0.It was a defensive tug-of-war that the Bruins were able to come out on top.The same defensive intensity by the Bruins was applied, but it wasn’t good enough to stop Aces seniors Loghan Wagner and Axel Preciado from finding the entrance to the net.Preciado scored his goal with less than 2:44 left in the first half and Wagner scored in the second half.The main ingredients to shutting out the Bruins came from several keydefenders: Mark Perez, Ean Bateman, Trent Spear and keeper Jacob Emmenizar (seven saves).The Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference playoffs will begin on Monday, Oct. 31. Teams and hosting will be determined. Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUpdate: Suspect caughtBudd talks I-87, inflation, in visit to EdentonSchool hopefuls address voters at forumOut & About: Week of Oct. 20, 2022Basnight requests SBI for 2-year-old's deathCouncil seeks monument updateChowan Senior Center keeps seniors fitWomen's Circle raises $18k for hospitalEC police investigate shooting of Chowan manLuminarias light up Holmes ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.