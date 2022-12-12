...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Aces’ Ireal Hills takes the ball hard to the rack.
EDENTON - Fast pace, multiple passes, aerial show, baseline driving, crashing the board, acrobatic layups, blocked shots and a lively crowd were the ingredients to this sheer display of basketball showcasing at the John A. Holmes gymnasium Dec. 8.
Neither the host John A. Holmes Aces nor the visiting Falcons of Bertie High had suffered a loss going into the contest. In the end, the Falcons handed that loss to the Aces by a score of 58-49.
The Falcons ran the floor like a well-tuned sports car as they scored the first basket of the game. But Holmes countered with a two-pointer its own.
Bertie added offensive pressure to the Aces by depositing back-to-back trey balls into the net by Trevon Harrell and Zy’Lee Bazemore.
Once again, Holmes responded with a two-point basket and still trailing 8-4.
Falcon Trevan Halleran measured his distance from behind the arc and banged a three-pointer, increasing the deficit to 11-4.
The Aces were only able to rustle up six more points, while Bertie added four, including another trifecta from Zyimere Dempsey.
The first quarter ended quickly with Bertie leading, 16-10.
Holmes’ Devondre Brigett opened the second quarter with a two-pointer and Bertie returned the favor with a field goal and free throw.
Bertie scored on it’s next two possessions and, at 4:41, the Falcons increased they lead to 21-14. The Aces burned a time-out to hopefully make some adjustments.
The intensity of the defense on both sides heightened along with the physicality. The majority of the second period was spent on the free throw line.
There was a collective total of nine visits to the charity stripe after the Aces time-out. Four visits by Bertie, making 7-of-11 and five visits for Holmes, making 4-of-8.
Baskets from the field were at a minimum and the first half ended with Bertie ahead 37-24.
Bertie introduced the third quarter with a quick basket by Halleran. Again, Holmes responded with a basket of its own.
Both teams visited the free throw line consecutively, but were not able to cash in. The Aces went on a three possession run and cut their deficit to 39-34, with Bertie still in the lead.
Bertie called a time-out with 3:52 left in the game.
The Falcons game play was different in the second half. It seemed as if they took their foot off the gas and the Aces in return stomped on the pedal.
More than 1:40 drifted by before a bucket was made by Bertie which raised its score to 41-34.
Holmes answered with an “and one” from Ireal Hills, followed by a big time trey ball from Jimbo bringing the Aces within one point, 41-40, with 1:19 left in the third quarter.
Bertie responded with a two-point basket donated by Tequan Holley.
Holmes spent a time-out with 31.7 seconds left in the quarter. Bertie still held on to the lead 43-40.
Marquis Boston scored the basketball immediately after the time-out, but Falcon Zy’Lee Bazemore drove to the basket and drew a foul. Bazemore made easy work of the opportunity making both free throws ending the third quarter, 45-42.
The fourth and final quarter, deafening cheers from the crowd where you could barely hear the official blow the whistle to start the quarter.
Hill attacked the basket and dropped the first two points for the Aces. Zy’Lee Bazemore bullied his way through and answered back with a layup.
Bertie still led 47-44 with 5:24 in regulation. Halleran found an opening in the lane and was fouled enroute to the basket. Halleran was only able to execute one of two free throws.
DiVon Ward dialed in the coordinates to the basket and nailed a big time trifecta for Aces, closing the gap to three points, 50-47, with 3:53 left in the game.
The Aces botched eight attempts at high percentage shots in the paint under the basket in the last minutes of the game.
Bertie continued with it’s offensive onslaught and generated 12 consecutive points including a three-ball and free throw by Zy’Lee Bazemore.
The Aces succumbed to Falcons as they faced their first lost of the season, 58-49