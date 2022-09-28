Edenton at Currituck Soccer 1

Currituck’s Abram Solis (7) and John A. Holmes’ Loghan Wagner (3) battle for a ball during a boys’ soccer game, Wednesday at Currituck County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

BARCO - The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team was three minutes away from securing a big Northeastern Coastal Conference road win on Wednesday night, but then the Currituck Knights finally found the back of the net.

After Abel Caro-Nava pushed the ball down field from the right side in the 77th minute, the ball found Mike Sweeney and then Gabriel Taylor, whose shot was blocked.