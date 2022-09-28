...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Currituck’s Abram Solis (7) and John A. Holmes’ Loghan Wagner (3) battle for a ball during a boys’ soccer game, Wednesday at Currituck County High School.
BARCO - The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team was three minutes away from securing a big Northeastern Coastal Conference road win on Wednesday night, but then the Currituck Knights finally found the back of the net.
After Abel Caro-Nava pushed the ball down field from the right side in the 77th minute, the ball found Mike Sweeney and then Gabriel Taylor, whose shot was blocked.
On the rebound, Addison Daniel buried it from the right side in the box to tie the game 1-1.
The goal forced two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods as Currituck and Holmes finished with the 1-1 draw.
“We want to be able to grind good teams like this down,” JAHHS head coach Miles Oxenford said. “We want to be able to grind some of these guys down and that’s exactly how we want to play. We did it. We didn’t do it for 80 minutes, we did it for 78 minutes.”
It was an even game between the Aces (8-1-1, 1-1-1 NCC) and Knights (1-3-2, 1-0-2 NCC) in the first half as it ended with no goals and neither team having many great scoring chances.
Holmes didn’t score their only goal until about eight minutes into the second half.
Near the left sideline about 10 yards beyond midfield, the Aces’ Eat Bateman delivered a pass through the air down the field to Loghan Wagner.
Wagner managed to win the ball from Currituck’s Daniel and found himself with a clear shot in the box from the left side.
He snuck it past the diving Knights goalkeeper and the Aces led 1-0.
About 19 minutes later, Wagner had another shot to give Edenton some breathing room from the right side of the net, but the line drive kick went off the right post and kept the Knights in the game.
It was 10 minutes later when Daniel tied things up.
Once Daniel scored, Currituck was the main aggressor, showing the most offensive pressure throughout the overtime periods, but the Aces managed to survive it and come away with the draw.
Knights head coach Rudy van Oekel acknowledged he was disappointed in how his team played Wednesday after playing well in a scoreless draw against Manteo on Monday.
“After (Daniel’s goal), we had a certain burst of energy,” van Oekel said. “We shouldn’t wait 77 minutes to get to that point.”
Wednesday was also the first time in at least 10 years and 16 games between the two teams that Currituck didn’t outright beat Edenton.
The Aces, who are being headed by Oxenford for the first time after he was an assistant in the program for five years, have already doubled last year’s win total.
“This is a good stepping stone on our program’s track of becoming better,” Oxenford said. “That’s what we’re about this season. They executed the game plan perfectly. I couldn’t be happier with the result. Tie away from home against a 3A opponent, it’s a good result.”