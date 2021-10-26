EDENTON - The John A. Holmes Aces first round playoff match was last Wednesday, Oct. 20, at home against Research Triangle Park. Research Triangle swept the Aces 9-0.
In the No. 1 seed singles, Sabrina Grewal defeated Sydney Spear (Holmes) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 seed, Olivia Hankinson edged passed Ellie Spear (Holmes) 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3 seed Abigail Ulanch claimed a hard-fought victory over Bailey Rinehart (Holmes) 6-4, 6-4.
No. 4 seed Devna Patel crept defeated Liza Bond (Holmes) by a final count of 6-4, 6-4.
No. 5 seed Morgan Shadoan defeated Olivia Hare (Holmes) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 6 seed Natalia Stephens won against Molly Harvill (Holmes) 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles contest, No.1 seeds Grewal and Patel edged past Spear and Rinehart (Holmes) 8-6.
No. 2 seeds Hankinson and Ulanch were able to defeat Hare and Harvill (Holmes) 8-1.
No. 3 seeds Shadoan and Stephens beat Bond and Hoffman (Holmes) 8-1.