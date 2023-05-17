EDENTON — Despite a quick goal to get back in the game during the opening seconds of the second half, Monday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round soccer game didn’t allow the John A. Holmes girls to maintain any momentum.
The home Lady Aces ended up having their season conclude with a 6-1 defeat to No. 19 North Carolina School of Science & Math.
“Unfortunately, what I had planned was that that goal would stun the opponent,” John A. Holmes head coach Robert Turner said. “A 2-1 match is still up in the air. But I think for us, it was too much excitement, we lost focus.”
No. 14 Edenton’s goal was scored by Emma Parrish, who was put up top of the Lady Aces’ field as a halftime adjustment for the purpose of her speed.
It worked instantaneously as Parrish gained control of the ball in the middle of the field, sprint toward the Lady Unicorns’ goal until NCSSM’s goalkeeper Dakota Williams was forced to come out and try to cut her off at the top of the penalty area.
Once the two girls met, Parrish had just enough space to kick it to her right where it hit the post. She followed it to dump it in the net to make the game 2-1 15 seconds into the 40-minute half.
It woke up the Edenton home crowd and excited the team as they cut the deficit in half, but it only took a couple minutes for the Lady Unicorns (8-9-3) to put any thought of a comeback to bed.
Just over two minutes later, NCSSM’s Sierra Snow possessed the ball near midfield on the right side and put a good ball past an Edenton defender down the field to Kaitlyn Jin.
Jin then cut to her left into the box, got around a defender and got the ball behind goalkeeper Ava Bunch to get the Lady Unicorns back to a two-goal lead, 3-1.
One minute later, Snow got loose inside the box and from the right side, looped the ball over Bunch’s head to the left side of the net for an even bigger 4-1 lead.
Nine minutes later, Jin notched her second goal with a long line-drive kick from at least 30 yards out as the Lady Aces’ deficit snowballed to 5-1.
“The changes we made got us a goal, but the goal backfired for us,” Turner said. “We didn’t stay focused.”
The vast majority of the second half was played in Edenton’s defensive zone as NCSSM had numerous chances to make it even worse on the worn-down Lady Aces. Sabrina Yeh was the only one in that time to fully capitalize with a goal to make it 6-1 with 16:55 left in the game.
NCSSM was originally able to build up a 2-0 lead in the first half due to the two teams having different sets, according to Turner.
The Lady Unicorns were in a 4-3-3 formation, while Edenton was in a 4-4-2.
It led to NCSSM being able to find itself open with the ball in many cases.
“They were pressing in the middle, so they had all three of their midfielders in there. We didn’t make the adjustment,” Turner said.
Gracie Lowery broke open the scoring at the 13-minute mark of the opening half with a pass from Jin going toward the top of the box and Lowery getting to the ball before Bunch could, allowing Lowery space to put the ball in the net.
The Lady Aces managed a handful of opportunities to get back even but couldn’t capitalize on any, while Bunch and the defensive side of the ball were able to keep NCSSM from pulling ahead for a while.
At one point, Edenton’s Carson Ray received a yellow card for a tackle on Keetonia Artis just outside of the box. It was a worthwhile one as had Ray not gotten there, Artis might have scored.
Artis, however, still scored four minutes later on an assist by Jin to make 2-0 with 11 minutes left in the half.
The loss ends a season that saw Edenton finish fifth in the Northeastern Coastal Conference and have a number of injuries to deal with, especially to key seniors.
According to Turner, last year’s leading scorer Bailey Rinehart had a knee injury during the girls’ tennis season in the fall before playing in her fourth game back on Monday with a brace, Carson Ray came into the season hurt from track and Ellie Spear began the season hurt after the girls’ basketball season.
At any point this season, Turner noted, the Lady Aces were without the service of four to five injured players.
“What we had to work with, our new girls did a great job with learning the sport and playing,” Turner said. “I was pleased with the response from our younger players, our underclassmen, our brand new players. That worked out well.”