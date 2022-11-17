...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Aces’ Head Coach Brian Chappell draws up plays during a time out for his team to execute on the floor.
WILLIAMSTON - ‘Tis the season for sneakers squeaking on the pinewood and whistles tweeting non-stop, as high school basketball season approaches.
Though some schools players are still involved in the late stages of football, the varsity girls get an early jump on preseason scrimmages.
Riverside’s annual Jamboree incorporates training for NCHSAA basketball officials and real world scenarios for NCHSAA teams as well.
Riverside’s varsity girls Head Coach C.P. Pointe oversaw the event and invited several teams to participate. Fish plate dinners were sold at the event as well.
Participating teams were, John Paul II Catholic School, J.H. Rose (junior varsity and varsity), John A. Holmes High School and hosting school, Riverside High School.
Family, friends, coaches and staff from various schools (even ones not involved) showed up to see what this year;s competition will possibly be bringing to the table.
“Basically we lost seven players from our team to graduation or just not playing anymore. We are young. I have one senior so it’s going to be a building process, one day at a time,” shared Holmes’ coach Brian Chappell.
Coach Chappell continued, “That’s why we came to the jamboree today so we can get some action in on the court to see where we are at and get ready for the season.”
“I think we have a good nucleus, but we are young,” concluded Coach Chappell.
The schedule for the day was broken down into three sessions. Those sessions were broken down into three games.
The games consisted of four minutes of warm-up time, 15 minutes (running clock) for both the first and second half and a four minute half-time.