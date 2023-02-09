The varsity girl’s basketball team at John A. Holmes rolled to a pair of victories Friday and Tuesday.
The Aces dispatched Camden Tuesday night by a final of 59-40.
Despite trailing 13-12 after the first period, the Aces outscored their hosts 17-5 in the second quarter and never looked back. After taking the 29-18 halftime lead, Holmes extended its advantage to 49-24 after three quarters.
The win came just days after a 40-25 win over league foe First Flight.
In that contest, Holmes jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and never surrendered its advantage. The Aces outscored the Nighthawks 11-10 in the second quarter and 3-1 in the third to hold a 26-18 edge heading into the final period.
It was there the Aces pulled away, doubling up the First Flight output 14-7 to secure the win.
Junior Ellie Spear led the offensive output for Holmes with an even dozen, combined with five rebounds and six steals. Chloe Chappell had eight points and seven boards for the Aces, while Kate Foster chipped in seven points.
Liza Bond added six points and five assists while Ashyah Boston chipped in four.
The Aces improved to 12-10 overall for the season and 6-7 inside the league.
In varsity boy’s action, the Aces suffered a pair of setbacks in those same two contests.
First Flight defeated the Aces 85-79 on Friday. Holmes had jumped out to an early 18-14 lead in the first quarter, but the home-standing Nighthawks surged ahead 36-34 by the intermission and went on to victory.
On Tuesday night, the Aces fell to Camden 48-40.
The losses dropped Holmes to 9-14 overall and 3-10 in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.